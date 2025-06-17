Yonny Hernandez Extends Hitting Streak to Ten Games, But Mets Lose to Jumbo Shrimp, 6-4, on Tuesday Night

June 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

Yonny Hernandez of the Syracuse Mets

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets gave up a two-run lead in the ninth inning and lost their ninth straight game in a 6-4 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday night at NBT Bank Stadium. Yonny Hernandez was a bright spot for Syracuse, going 3-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to ten games.

Jacksonville (44-26) started off with a bang in the top of the first inning when Jakob Marsee hit a solo home run, putting the Jumbo Shrimp in front, 1-0.

Syracuse (29-41) responded quickly in the bottom of the first. Travis Jankowski led off with a single, stole second base, and came home to score on an RBI single by Drew Gilbert, tying the game, 1-1.

For the next five innings, both pitching staffs dominated. Mets starter Brandon Waddell pitched two and two-thirds innings, allowed just one run, and struck out five batters. In relief, Rico Garcia tossed two scoreless frames. From there, Austin Warren and Julian Merryweather each recorded four outs without allowing a run.

The Mets opened the scoring back up in the bottom of the seventh inning. Joey Meneses reached first on an error, moved to second on a Hayden Senger sacrifice bunt, and got to third on Gilberto Celestino's single. With a runner in scoring position, Luis De Los Santos grounded out and scored Meneses to put Syracuse ahead, 2-1. Soon after, Hernandez ripped an RBI triple, scoring De Los Santos and extending the lead, 3-1.

Jacksonville got one back in the top of the eighth inning on another homer from Marsee, pulling it to 3-2.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Mets added some insurance when David Villar doubled, and Joey Meneses brought him home with an RBI double, stretching the lead to 4-2.

In the top of the ninth inning, everything unraveled for the Syracuse pitching staff. An RBI single by Maximo Acosta brough the Jumbo Shrimp within one, 4-3, and Jacob Berry's three-run homer gave Jacksonville a 6-4 lead that the Jumbo Shrimp did not relinquish.

Syracuse continues its six-game series with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Wednesday night with game two. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

