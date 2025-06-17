RailRiders Edge Louisville for Eighth Straight Win

June 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Louisville Bats 4-3 at Louisville Slugger Field on Tuesday night to capture their eighth straight win. Allan Winans earned his seventh win of the year and seven out of nine players had at least one hit to help take the series opener.

The Bats took the lead in the bottom of the third. After Winans worked two scoreless with a pair of strikeouts at the outset, the right-hander hit two batters in the third. Jeimer Candelario, on an MLB Rehab Assignment, doubled in a pair to stake Louisville to a 2-0 lead.

In the top of the fifth, the RailRiders evened the score. Braden Shewmake doubled off Bats starter Randy Wynne and scored on a two-base hit from Jesus Rodriguez. With two down, T.J. Rumfield singled in Rodriguez to tie the game at two.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took the lead in the sixth. Another Shewmake double advanced CJ Alexander to third and Andrew Velazquez singled Alexander home for a 3-2 edge.

In the seventh, Everson Pereira's 12th home run of the season extended the lead; a 389-foot blast to right-center off Connor Phillips.

Winans (7-0) struck out six over six innings, allowing the two runs on six hits with a walk and the pair of hit batters. Clayton Beeter and Colten Brewer held the Bats at bay between the seventh and eighth innings. Louisville plated a run in the ninth against Eric Reyzelman on three walks and a wild pitch before the right-hander shut the door on his first save of the season.

Reiver Sanmartin (2-2) took the loss for the Bats.

The eight-game winning streak is the longest in four years for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Game two of the set between Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Louisville is slated for Wednesday at 12:05 P.M. Erick Leal and Chase Burns get the starts for the RailRiders and Bats, respectively.

