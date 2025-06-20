Jordan Triples, Drives in Three as WooSox Win, 7-1

June 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

WORCESTER, M.A. - The Worcester Red Sox (40-32) won their third in four games this week against the Buffalo Bisons (29-42), a 7-1 win on Friday night at Polar Park in front of a season-high 8,602.

Down 1-0 after one, the WooSox began their comeback effort in the bottom of the second. With one out, Trayce Thompson doubled for the second straight day, and two batters later, came home with the game-tying run on a double by Seby Zavala.

In the third, Nick Sogard roped a one-out double of his own, a hard ground ball over the third base bag. After a groundout, Blaze Jordan stepped up and delivered an RBI single to center, giving the home team their first lead.

Jordan, who entered the night slashing .339/.369/.565 over 15 Triple-A games, would finish the night with three RBI.

The score was still 2-1 WooSox entering the bottom of the sixth, and Vaughn Grissom smacked the team's fourth double of the night to start the frame. Four batters later, Karson Simas stepped up with runners on second and third and two outs. On a 3-2 pitch, he hit a line drive two-run single to left, tacking on to make it 4-1 Worcester.

In his first game at Triple-A since June 1, Simas notched his first two RBI of the season at the level on the swing.

On the mound, Worcester starter Tyler Uberstine turned in another quality start, tossing six innings of one-run ball. He worked around six hits and three walks, but lowered his Worcester ERA to 2.45 over his first 33 innings.

An outfield assist from Jhostynxon Garcia in the sixth preserved Uberstine's line. With men in scoring position, Ali Sanchez hit a fly ball to center-Garcia made the catch, then fired a 92 mile-per-hour strike to the plate to finish off a double play.

The WooSox blew it open in the seventh on another big swing from Jordan, who rocketed a two-run triple for his first three-bagger at Triple-A. One batter later, Grissom drove Jordan home on a sac-fly to score the final run of the night.

For the second straight night, the WooSox bullpen did not allow a run. Wyatt Olds, Alex Hoppe and Jose Adames each tossed scoreless innings, helping Worcester to their 13th win in 17 June games.

The WooSox continue a six-game series at Polar Park with the Buffalo Bisons on Saturday at 4:05 p.m.







