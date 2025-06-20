Young Returns For Tides In Win
June 20, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
MEMPHIS, Tn - The Norfolk Tides (29-42) defeated the Memphis Redbirds (40-31), 3-1, on Friday night at AutoZone Park. It was a pitcher's duel for most of the game, but Norfolk managed to get two runs in the ninth to get the win.
Brandon Young made his return from the Injured List as the starter for Norfolk. He allowed one run in 5.0 innings on two hits with no walks and five strikeouts. That one run allowed was an inside-the-park home run after two Tides outfielders collided. Houston Roth followed with 2.0 scoreless innings, followed by another scoreless inning by Colin Selby.
Young left the game with the game tied due to Vimael Machín hitting an RBI triple in the top of the sixth inning to tie the game at 1-1. Neither team would score until it came to Norfolk's turn in the ninth. Machín led off with a single, then on a sac bunt attempt by Jud Fabian, Memphis committed an error to put runners on first and third. The Redbirds would commit another error to score both runners.
Matt Bowman came in to shut it down for the Tides, earning his first save of the season to clinch the 3-1 victory. Game five of the series starts tomorrow night at 7:35 pm. RHP Chayce McDermott (0-4, 9.41) is scheduled to throw for Norfolk while RHP Zach Plesac (0-2, 15.43) is the probable for Memphis.
