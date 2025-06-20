Bulls Blast Past Storm Chasers 12-3

June 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NE - Bulls catcher Ben Rortvedt ripped a three-run home run and drove in four runs, while center fielder Chandler Simpson clubbed three hits while reaching base four times and stealing two bases, and starting pitcher Ian Seymour earned his seventh victory of the year in Durham's 12-3 triumph over the Omaha Storm Chasers for their fourth straight win at Werner Park on Friday evening.

Simpson reached via an infield single to first base in the third, stole second and third, and then came home on a throw to first on a bunt to give the Bulls the early lead. Rortvedt would then mash his three-run shot in the subsequent frame as part of a four-run fourth before lifting a sacrifice fly as part of a three-run seventh. Durham then added four more scores in the eighth, courtesy in part via RF Tristan Peters' RBI double and 2B Jamie Westbrook's two-run double.

Seymor (7.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO) earned the win with a quality outing over a season-high 7.0 innings pitched to improve to 7-3. Relievers Joey Krehbiel (1.0 IP, 1 SO) and Antonio Menendez (1.0 IP, 1 H) fired the final two innings of support.

Simpson (3-5, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 SB) posted a game-high three hits, with Rortvedt (2-2, 2 R, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 BB) and Peters (2-5, 3 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI) also adding multi-hit efforts. Tampa Bay Rays infielder Ha-Seong Kim clubbed a single in his first at-bat for the Bulls, while outfielder Richie Palacios also recorded a hit as part of their respective Major League Rehab Assignments.

Round and Round: Simpson in the third inning rounded the bases without a ball exiting the infield. He reached base on an infield single to the first baseman, stole second and third, before coming home on a throw on a bunt. Earlier this year, Simpson beat out a similar ground ball to the first baseman at the DBAP.

Ensberg faces Hill again: Bulls manager Morgan Ensberg saw his team face off against 45-year-old Storm Chasers starter Rich Hill on Friday night. Ensberg faced Hill on August 16, 2006 while Ensberg was a member of the Houston Astros and Hill was with the Chicago Cubs, with Hill striking out Ensberg to end an 18-inning game. Ensberg's team on Friday night was able to avenge that loss.

Peters stays hot: Peters with two more hits on Friday night is now batting .387 (24-62) with 16 runs, eight doubles, three homers, and 18 RBI across 17 June games.

What's Next: RHP Logan Workman is anticipated to get the nod for the Bulls, and be opposed by RHP Kyle Wright, who is slated to pitch for the Storm Chasers as part of a Major League Rehab Assignment.

