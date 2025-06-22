Wiles Pitches Stripers to 5-4 Win in First Half Finale at Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Nathan Wiles tossed a season-high 7.0 innings to earn his first win since May 9 and the Gwinnett Stripers (29-46) ended the first half with a 5-4 win over the Charlotte Knights (36-39) on Sunday night at Truist Field. Gwinnett split the series 3-3.

Scoring Recap: The combination of Nacho Alvarez Jr. and Carlos Rodriguez helped the Stripers take a 3-0 lead. Alvarez singled and scored on a two-out single by Rodriguez in the first inning, then ripped an RBI double scoring Jurickson Profar and scored on another RBI single by Rodriguez in the third. Solo homers by Brooks Baldwin (10) and Tim Elko (13) off Wiles trimmed the lead to 3-2. Jonathan Ornelas answered with a solo blast of his own (2) to make it 4-2 in the fifth. Conner Capel's two-out RBI single in the eighth proved to be the difference as the Knights got to within one in the bottom of the eighth on a two-run homer by Joshua Palacios (2).

Key Contributors: Wiles (W, 2-7) allowed two runs on seven hits over his 7.0 innings, walked none, and struck out six. Enoli Paredes (H, 3) gave up two runs in the eighth, but Wander Suero (S, 8) held the lead with a perfect ninth. Alvarez Jr. (2-for-2, double, 2 runs, RBI) and Rodriguez (2-for-5, 2 RBIs) both had multi-hit games for the Stripers.

Noteworthy: Wiles became just the second Stripers pitcher to reach 7.0 innings in a start this year, joining Davis Daniel (7.0 IP on May 31 vs. Jacksonville). He snapped a six-start winless streak (0-5). Suero leads the league in saves and has not allowed a run over his last 14 outings (14.0 innings). Gwinnett is now 8-5 (.615) in series finales this year.

Next Game (Tuesday, June 24): Gwinnett Stripers at Norfolk Tides, 6:35 p.m. at Harbor Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, July 1): Gwinnett Stripers vs. St. Paul Saints, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.







