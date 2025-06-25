Storm Chasers Rally Late in 7-5 Win against the Indians

June 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. - The Storm Chasers defeated the Indianapolis Indians 7-5 in Wednesday afternoon's 10-inning game. After the Indians took a 5-0 lead, Omaha responded with 7 runs to secure its first win of the series.

Chandler Champlain made his team-leading 15th start in Wednesday afternoon's game. The right-hander worked a scoreless 1st inning, but in the 2nd, Indianapolis took a 1-0 advantage over Omaha with an RBI walk.

Champlain faced just four batters in the 3rd for a scoreless inning, though a grand slam in the bottom of the 4th extended the Indians' lead to 5-0.

The Storm Chasers scored their first runs in the top of the 6th inning. MJ Melendez was issued a leadoff walk and Joey Wiemer connected on a 2-run home run to shrink the deficit to 5-2.

Junior Fernández followed Champlain in the bottom of the 6th, working a scoreless inning. In the top half of the 7th, Omaha added another run for a 5-3 score, though still in favor of Indianapolis. Diego Castillo walked and Tyler Gentry, replacing Michael Massey in the lineup, hit an RBI double to plate Castillo.

In the top of the 8th, Wiemer walked and stole second, then Harold Castro hit a two-out, 2-run home run, Omaha tying Indianapolis at 5-5. Andrew Hoffmann relieved Fernández in the bottom half of the frame and worked another scoreless frame with 2 strikeouts

Hoffmann returned to close the game in the 9th and did not allow a run, extending the game for a 10th inning. Gentry began the 10th on second base and MJ Melendez hit his first RBI triple of the year, scoring Gentry. Wiemer followed with a sacrifice fly to plate Melendez, Omaha taking a 7-5 lead.

Evan Sisk took the mound in the bottom of the 10th, working Omaha's 8th scoreless frame of the game, sealing the Storm Chasers' 7-5 win.

