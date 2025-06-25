'Pigs Pitching Stifles Buffalo Bats for Second Straight Win
June 25, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Buffalo, New York - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (47-28, 2-0) used seven different pitchers as they silenced the Buffalo Bisons (30-45, 0-2) 7-1 on Wednesday afternoon at Sahlen Field.
Scoreless thru the first five innings, the 'Pigs struck for five in the sixth for the lead. After loading the bases to start the frame, Gabriel Rincones Jr. legged out an infield single to drive home the first run. After a popout, Cal Stevenson drove in another with a base hit. A fielder's choice scored the third run of the inning before Josh Breaux capped the frame with a two-run hit.
Josh Rivera drove in the only run for Buffalo with an RBI double in the last of the seventh.
Breaux picked up his third RBI of the day with another RBI single in the eighth before Justin Crawford swatted a solo homer, his second of the year, in the ninth inning for even more insurance.
Austin Schulfer started the bullpen game for the 'Pigs and went two scoreless to begin things. He handed the baton to Nicholas Padilla for a scoreless third and then Josh Walker posted a shutdown fourth. Lucas Sims (1-0) earned the win after he became the pitcher of record following a scoreless fifth. Devin Sweet posted a scoreless sixth before allowing the only Bisons run in the seventh. Seth Johnson and Joel Kuhnel each worked scoreless innings to end the game.
Anders Tolhurst (2-3) took the loss for the Bisons, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks in five-plus innings, striking out one.
The IronPigs and Bisons continue their series on Thursday, June 26th with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. The IronPigs hand the ball to Gabe Mosser (2-2, 5.40) while the Bisons go with Adam Macko (0-2, 4.91).
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
