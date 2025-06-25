I-Cubs Drop Fifth Straight in Heartbreak Fashion 8-7

DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs dropped their fifth straight game to the Columbus Clippers 8-7, despite Jake Woodford's first quality start of the season.

The I-Cubs jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first three innings of the game as Owen Caissie belted his 12th homer of the game in the bottom of the first inning. Then, in the second inning Christian Franklin and Carlos Pérez hit RBI-doubles which drove in three more runs in the following inning for a 4-0 lead.

In the following inning, Jame Triantos crushed his first homer of the season to center field and the lead was up to five runs in favor of Iowa. Triantos was on the injured list from June 1-June 12, then he made a rehab assignment in South Bend before Iowa called him back to Des Moines.

After Dixon Machado hit a sac fly for the sixth run, Columbus started their comeback in the top of the fourth inning with back-to-back doubles which scored three runs for a 6-3 lead still in favor of Iowa.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Moises Ballesteros hit into a fielder's choice which scored Hayden Cantrelle for the seventh and final run for Iowa.

Clippers' C.J. Kayfus ripped a grand slam into right center field which tied the game up 7-7 in the top of the eighth inning. Then in the top of the ninth inning, Columbus took its first lead of the game with an RBI-single and ended as the final score in favor of the Clippers 8-7.

Right-hander Jake Woodford earned his first quality start of the season as he worked 6.0 innings, allowed three runs on five hits, walked two and struck out seven batters in the process but didn't earn a decision in today's final.

The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Columbus Clippers on Thursday, June 26 and first pitch is slated for 6:38 p.m. CT.







