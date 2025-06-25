SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 25, 2025

June 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox (0-1, 41-34) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (1-0, 39-34)

June 25, 2025 | Game 74 | Home Game 36 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

RH Robert Stock (4-2, 3.32) vs. RH Cam Schlittler (1-1, 2.35)

Stock: Allowed 4 R on 7 H over 6.0 IP in 6/19 Win vs. BUF with 4 K & 1 BB (9-4 WooSox)

Schlittler: Allowed 2 R on 6 H over 5.0 IP in 6/19 ND @ LOU with 9 & & 1 BB (6-3 Bats)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA (June 24, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Worcester Red Sox 6-5 Tuesday night at PNC Field. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre built a 6-1 lead after three, holding off a Worcester comeback to win the first game of the second half of the season and its third in a row overall.

Worcester opened the scoring in the top of the second off RailRiders starter Erick Leal when Nathan Hickey hit a solo home run to right, staking an early 1-0 edge. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sent all nine batters to the plate to take a three-run lead in the home half of the frame. T.J. Rumfield singled, a pitch hit Alex Jackson, and Bryan De La Cruz walked to load the bases for Jose Rojas, who singled to left, tying the game at one. The RailRiders jumped ahead after Andrew Velazquez walked with the bases loaded and extended the advantage with a Jesús Rodríguez base hit. Jorbit Vivas hit into a force out to give the RailRiders a 4-1 lead.

The RailRiders pushed two more across in the bottom of the third. After Rumfield and De La Cruz walked, Rojas doubled to build a 6-1 margin. The WooSox climbed back into the game in the top of the fifth. Blake Sabol doubled to lead off and scored on a Corey Rosier infield single to cut the deficit to four. Jhostynxon Garcia plated two more runs on a single to left that bounced away from Rojas to make the game a two-run contest. In the eighth, Yankees #20 Prospect Clayton Beeter allowed two walks and a run as Worcester cut the lead to one.

Leal pitched five innings for the win and Harrison Cohen was credited with his first Triple-A save. Tanner Houck took the loss.

RENEWED- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues its second series of the year against Worcester. The RailRiders and WooSox split their late May set with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre taking game one, falling in the next two, winning back-to-back games on May 30 and 31 and losing the series finale to start June. Since 2021, the RailRiders lead the all-time series 51-45 and have gone 28-21 at PNC Field.

MILESTONE GAME- Tonight's contest marks the 2,500th regular season game for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since becoming a Yankees affiliate for the 2007 season. SWB holds a .560 winning percentage since 2007, winning 1,399 games and falling in 1,100.

RBI GUY- Jose Rojas added three runs batted in to his team-best total on Tuesday, bringing him to 51 over 61 games this season. Rojas drove in 57 in 67 games for the RailRiders last season before opting out in mid-July. Ben Seymour of Durham leads the International League with 65 driven in. Rojas is tied for third, matching Memphis's Jimmy Crooks, and is only four behind Lehigh Valley's Otto Kemp.

SHOWTIME- Cam Schlittler makes his fourth overall start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and second at PNC Field. The Yankees #10 prospect has allowed four runs on 11 hits over 15.1 innings in his first three starts and is averaging a strikeout and a half per inning pitched so far.

ELLIS ACTIVATED- Duke Ellis was activated from the 7-Day Injured List on Tuesday. The outfielder appeared in 15 games before being placed on the injured list on April 18. Ellis was hitting .172 at the time of the injury.

HOME COOKING- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opens the second half with 15 home games out of 18 on the schedule prior to the MLB All-Star Break on July 14. Tuesday's win was the seventh straight at PNC Field and bumped the club's home record to 20-15 thus far this year.

ONE UP- The RailRiders are now 9-12 in one run games. Each of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's last four wins have all been by one run.

WINANS UP- New York recalled Allan Winans prior to their game on Monday in Cincinnati. Winans is 7-0 for the RailRiders this year with a 0.90 ERA after 11 games, including nine starts. He was added to the 40-man roster in April but did not pitch for the Yankees then. The 29-year-old allowed four runs on five hits in Monday's loss to the Reds in his Yankees' debut, striking out one over 4.1 innings of work.

SEASON FIRST- The RailRiders comeback on Saturday night was their first win of the season when trailing after seven and after eight innings this season. The club is now 1-22 in 2025 when losing heading into the ninth.

BACK AND FORTH- Jayvien Sandridge was optioned by the Yankees again after Sunday's Yankees win over Baltimore. He was signed to an MLB contract by New York Thursday and selected to the active Yankees roster for their series finale against the Angels. New York optioned him post-game Thursday to open a roster spot for reliever Luke Weaver, but recalled Sandridge Sunday when Ryan Yarbrough was placed on the IL. He was again optioned to create the roster spot for Allan Winans. Sandridge did not appear in a game during either stint on the active roster. The southpaw was 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA for the RailRiders this season over six appearances prior to being selected last week.

MORE LIKE IT- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 14-6 in June after having gone 1-2 in March, 13-12 in April and 11-14 last month.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York lost 5-4 to Cincinnati in 11 innings. Ben Rice homered in the fourth as the Yankees built a 3-0 lead, but the Reds answered with three in the seventh and scored two in the bottom of the 11th for the win... Somerset lost 12-5 to Erie. Cole Gabrielson and Roc Riggio homered in the defeat... Hudson Valley fell 1-0 at Wilmington. Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz struck out seven over six innings, but a fifth inning solo home run proved to be the difference... Tampa beat Ft. Myers 6-3. The Tarpons built a 4-0 lead and never looked back.







