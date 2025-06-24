RailRiders Hold off Worcester

June 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Worcester Red Sox 6-5 Tuesday night at PNC Field. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre built a 6-1 lead after three, holding off a Worcester comeback to win the first game of the second half of the season and its third in a row overall.

Worcester opened the scoring in the top of the second off RailRiders starter Erick Leal when Nathan Hickey hit a solo home run to right, staking an early 1-0 edge.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sent all nine batters to the plate to take a three-run lead in the home half of the frame. T.J. Rumfield singled, a pitch hit Alex Jackson, and Bryan De La Cruz walked to load the bases for Jose Rojas, who singled to left, tying the game at one. The RailRiders jumped ahead after Andrew Velazquez walked with the bases loaded and extended the advantage with a Jesús Rodríguez base hit. Jorbit Vivas hit into a force out to give the RailRiders a 4-1 lead.

The RailRiders pushed two more across in the bottom of the third. After Rumfield and De La Cruz walked, Rojas doubled to build a 6-1 margin.

The WooSox climbed back into the game in the top of the fifth. Blake Sabol doubled to lead off and scored on a Corey Rosier infield single to cut the deficit to four. Jhostynxon Garcia plated two more runs on a single to left that bounced away from Rojas to make the game a two-run contest.

The Red Sox worked out of trouble in the home half of the fifth. CJ Alexander, De La Cruz, and Rodríguez walked to load the bases. With two outs, Coffey struck out Vivas to keep Worcester within two.

Worcester threatened again with runners in scoring position in the sixth, but RailRiders reliever Jayvien Sandridge struck out three in the frame to hold the two-run lead.

In the eighth, Yankees #20 Prospect Clayton Beeter allowed two walks and a run as Worcester cut the lead to one.

Seby Zavala walked to put the tying run aboard in the ninth with no outs for the WooSox. Karson Simas pinch ran and was caught stealing second later in the frame to end the game.

Leal (2-7) pitched 5.0 innings, allowing four runs on six hits, striking out six. Harrison Cohen was credited with his first Triple-A save. MLB Rehabber Tanner Houck (0-2) pitched 1.2 frames, surrendering four runs on three hits in the loss. Coffey tossed 3.1 innings, giving up two runs on two hits.

The RailRiders continue their series with the Red Sox on Wednesday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sends Cam Schlittler to face Worcester's Robert Stock. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

1-0, 39-34







