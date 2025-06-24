Mets Power Past Red Wings for 12-5 Syracuse Win on Tuesday Night
June 24, 2025 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Rochester, NY - Thanks to an eight-run eighth inning, the Syracuse Mets came back to beat the Rochester Red Wings, 12-5, on Tuesday night at Innovative Field. The Mets hit four home runs in the game which each brought multiple runs home.
Rochester (27-45, 0-1) scored the first run of the ballgame in the bottom of the second inning. Trey Lipscomb led off the inning with a triple, and Darren Baker hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Lipscomb and putting the Red Wings in front, 1-0.
After a scoreless first three innings, the Syracuse (31-44, 1-0) offense woke up to score a pair of runs in the top of the fourth. Mark Vientos reached on a throwing error by third baseman José Tena, and Jakson Reetz smashed a two-run homer, thrusting the Mets ahead, 2-1.
Syracuse stayed hot in the fifth when Joey Meneses led off with a single and Luke Ritter hit a two-run opposite field blast to give the Mets a 4-1 lead.
In the fifth inning, Rochester responded in a big way. Solo home runs by Baker and Robert Hassell III cut the deficit to one, 4-3.
The Red Wings kept the offense flowing with a game-tying homer by Andrew Pinckney in the sixth to make it 4-4.
In the seventh, Rochester jumped ahead 5-4 after Julian Merryweather walked four consecutive batters. With the bases loaded and nobody out, Syracuse reliever Alex Carillo (making his Triple-A debut) retired three straight hitters to end the inning and keep it a one-run ballgame.
Trailing by a run entering the eighth inning, the Mets offense popped for eight runs to storm ahead. The inning began with a walk by David Villar and a single by Joey Meneses. To add some speed to the bases, Donovan Walton pinch ran for Villar and Yonny Hernandez subbed in for Meneses. With two runners on, Gilberto Celestino ripped an RBI single to center field, scoring Walton and tying the game, 5-5. After a wild pitch by reliever Patrick Weigel, Hernandez moved to third and Celestino advanced to second. With one out, Luisangel Acuña brought Hernandez in to score on a sacrifice fly, putting Syracuse on top, 6-5. Next, Vientos drew a walk, and Reetz blew the game open with a three-run homer, giving the Mets a 9-5 advantage. To put the nail in the coffin, Pablo Reyes walked, Drew Gilbert singled, and Walton crushed a three-run homer that put Syracuse in front, 12-5.
On the mound, Carillo tossed a scoreless eighth and Justin Garza retired the side in order to end the game.
Syracuse continues its six-game series with the Rochester Red Wings on Wednesday afternoon with game two. Right-hander Jonathan Pintaro is scheduled to start for the Mets opposite right-hander Derek Law for the Red Wings. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Jakson Reetz at bat for the Syracuse Mets
(Kylie Richelle)
International League Stories from June 24, 2025
- Iowa Drops Fourth Straight with 12-0 Loss to Columbus - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Go Down Quietly in 6-1 Defeat to Saints - Louisville Bats
- Ohl Outstanding in Triple-A Debut, Saints Homer Three Times in 6-1 Victory over Bats - St. Paul Saints
- Peters Slams Bulls Past Redbirds 15-6 - Durham Bulls
- Memphis Begins Second Half with Loss at Durham - Memphis Redbirds
- Omaha Drops Series Opener 9-1 in Indianapolis - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Clippers Open Second Half by Demolishing Cubs - Columbus Clippers
- Red Wings Open Second Half with Loss to Mets - Rochester Red Wings
- Mud Hens Walk It off to Start Homestand with Knights - Toledo Mud Hens
- Jacksonville Opens Second Half with Walk-Off Win against Nashville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Mets Power Past Red Wings for 12-5 Syracuse Win on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Knights Suffer Eighth Walk-Off Loss this Season - Charlotte Knights
- Bisons Lose Second Half Opener to Lehigh Valley 4-1 in Extra Innings - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Hold off Worcester - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- IronPigs Come up Clutch in Extras to Start 2nd Half Slate with a Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Weston Deals For First Tides Win Of Second Half - Norfolk Tides
- Stripers Lose Second Half Opener 3-1 in Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- June 24 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 24, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- "Ballparks Are Living Organisms": Janet Marie Smith Reflects on Storied Career in Ballpark Design - Worcester Red Sox
- Mark "Pathfinder" Epstein Talks Cape Dreams to Launch 2025 Great Polar Park Writers Series - Worcester Red Sox
- Bruce the Bat Dog to Appear on NBC's "Today Show" and MLB Network's "MLB Central" Wednesday - Rochester Red Wings
- Everything But the Game: WooSox to Present First-Ever 4th of July Family Fest - Worcester Red Sox
- Bisons Start 'Second Half' Tonight with Irish Festival Night, Fireworks - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 24 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Announce $10 Field Box Flash Sale for Fourth of July Game - Memphis Redbirds
- Bulls Return Home Tuesday for Six-Game Homestand Versus Cardinals Triple-A Affiliate - Durham Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Mets Stories
- Mets Power Past Red Wings for 12-5 Syracuse Win on Tuesday Night
- Mets Fry Jumbo Shrimp, 6-4, on Steamy Sunday Afternoon
- Syracuse Loses to Jacksonville, 4-2, on Saturday as Jumbo Shrimp Clinch First Half League Championship
- Manaea Stars as Syracuse Splits Friday Doubleheader with Jacksonville
- Syracuse and Jacksonville Suspended on Thursday, Doubleheader to be Played on Friday at 4:05 p.m.