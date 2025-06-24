Bulls Return Home Tuesday for Six-Game Homestand Versus Cardinals Triple-A Affiliate

June 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls begin a six-game homestand on Tuesday, June 24 versus the Memphis Redbirds, the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Tuesday, June 24 vs Memphis

First Pitch: 7:05pm

Gates Open: 6:00pm

Game Sponsor: FlexGen

Tendies and Tallboys Tuesday: Enjoy chicken tenders for just $2 each, or three for $5, or even a helmet of ten for $15. And did we mention $5 Miller Lite, Bud, Bud Light, and Michelob Ultra canned tallboy beers?

Wednesday, June 25 vs Memphis

First Pitch: 7:05pm

Gates Open: 6:00pm

Wednesday Night Baseball: Join us for a fun evening of baseball as the Bulls take on the St. Louis Cardinals Triple-A affiliate the Memphis Redbirds!

 Thursday, June 26 vs Memphis

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

Dollar Dog Thursday: Fans can once again enjoy $1 Sahlen's hot dogs at every Thursday night home game in 2025.

Pride Night in partnership with ViiV Healthcare: Baseball is for everyone. Pride Night returns to the DBAP on Thursday, June 26, as we celebrate Durham Bulls Athletic Park as a place where everyone is welcome.

Friday, June 27 vs Memphis

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

Game Sponsor: North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences

Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMérieux: Stick around after every Friday night game for Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMérieux!

Dino Night: Be here for a dino-mite night 65 million years in the making for Dino Night at the DBAP, with fans able to get pictures taken with various dinosaurs

Saturday, June 28 vs Memphis

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

Game Sponsor: Virge Yoga

Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World: Stick around after the game for our first Saturday night fireworks show of the season, presented by Window World!

Champ The Bat Dog presented by Dr. Judy Morgan's Naturally Healthy Pets: See Ripken the Bat Dog's brother Champ make fetch happen by grabbing Bulls players' bats on the field during the game.

Sunday, June 29 vs Memphis

First Pitch: 5:05pm

Gates Open: 4:00pm

Game Sponsor: Alpaca Chicken

Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist: Kids 12 and under get to run the same bases as Bulls players after the game thanks to Nature's Twist.

Copa de la Diversion: The Bulls host their third Copa de la Diversion game, a celebration of Latin American and Hispanic culture featuring live music and the Bulls playing as the Toros Bravos de Durham.

Blue Monster Appearance: Wool E. Bull's frenemy the Blue Monster is scheduled to be in attendance at the DBAP.

Tickets for all 2025 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.







