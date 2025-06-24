Bisons Start 'Second Half' Tonight with Irish Festival Night, Fireworks

June 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The International League's 'Second Half' begins tonight at Sahlen Field (6:35 p.m.) as the Bisons open up a nine-game homestand with a six-game series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. And the Herd has loaded its first Summer Homestand of the year with great events, including tonight's Irish Festival Night, Thursday's Lacrosse Night at the Ballpark with the Buffalo Bandits and FOUR straight giveaway games through the weekend!

The Bisons popular Festival Series returns tonight with Irish Festival Night (6:35 p.m.), presented by Dwyer's Irish Pub and Connect Life, with live music and Irish food specials during a pregame Club Level Party and postgame Fireworks. On Thursday night (6:35 p.m.), Sahlen Field becomes "Bandit-ballpark" as the Bisons welcome the N.L.L. Champion Buffalo Bandits for Lacrosse Night, presented by LEGENDS. The festivities will include a Rally Towel Giveaway, a pregame Autograph Session (5-6pm) featuring Ian MacKay and Zach Belter, fan photos with ALL 3 N.L.L. Cups and much more!

And that's just the start to great giveaways all weekend long! Friday's 'Celery-brate the Summer' (6:35 p.m.) will include a Celery Pin and Celery Sunglasses Giveaways, presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, as well as a pregame Happy Hour and postgame Fireworks. Saturday's (6:35 p.m.) Native American Heritage Night will include a Rally Towel Giveaway, presented by Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. Finally, ROAR Logistics will be delivering a Pickleball Paddle giveaway at Sunday's WNY Immediate Care Funday (1:05 p.m.).

TICKETS: Tickets for all games are on sale at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office. Fans save almost 20% on all single-game tickets purchased in advance of game day. Full promotional details are also available on Bisons.com.

HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS

Tuesday, June 24 vs. Lehigh Valley (6:35 p.m. | Gates 5:30 p.m.)

- Irish Festival Night, presented by Dwyer's Irish Pub & Connect Life. Pregame Club Level Party featuring Music from The Irish Tweeds and Corned Beef Dinner and Sandwich Food Specials (while supplies last).

- TWOsday, presented by TasteNY., Sahlen's Hot Dogs are just $2 each all game.

Wednesday, June 25 vs. Lehigh Valley (1:05 p.m. | Gates 12:00 p.m.)

- 2nd Chance Car Giveaway, with the Buffalo Auto Show. Fans will have nine chances to win a 2-year lease to a new car based on the game action/events by the Bisons players on the field.

- Win-it Wednesday, presented by Northwest Bank. Prizes to be handed out throughout the game, including game-used baseballs/items, concessions, tickets, a Bisons jersey and the chance to throw the game's ceremonial first pitch.

Thursday, June 26 vs. Lehigh Valley (6:35 p.m. | Gates SPECIAL TIME 5:00 p.m.)

- Lacrosse Night at the Ballpark with the Buffalo Bandits and presented by LEGENDS. Pregame Autograph Session with NLL Finals MVP Ian MacKay and Zach Belter (5-6 p.m., subject to change) and a Ceremonial First Pitch by MacKay. Championship Rally Towel Giveaway to the first 500 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. and fans can get their pictures taken with all 3 N.L.L. Cups. Night will also include an appearance from Rax, The Bandettes and special in-game tributes to the Bandits.

Friday, June 27 vs. vs. Lehigh Valley (6:35 p.m. | Happy Hour 5:00 p.m.)

- 'Celery-Brate the Summer' with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. Celery Pin Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. Celery Sunglasses giveaway while supplies last at the Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield concourse table. Celery Meet n' Greet from 5-5:30 p.m.

- Honda fridaynightbash!® with postgame Fireworks

-Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour: $4 Craft Beer and Food Specials from 5-6:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 28 vs. Lehigh Valley (6:35 p.m. | Gates 5:30 p.m.)

- Native American Heritage Night, presented by Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. Rally Towel Giveaway to the first 1,500 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. Special pregame and in game tributes and ceremonies.

- Labatt-urday Night: Fans can enjoy $4 Labatt's Blue & Blue Light from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Special in-game prizes from Labatt's and fans have the chance to win 'Beer for a Year' if a Bisons player hits a home run off the inflatable Labatt beer can in right field.

Sunday, June 29 vs. Lehigh Valley (1:05 p.m. | 12:00 p.m.)

- Pickleball Paddle Giveaway, delivered by ROAR Logistics, to the first 2,000 fans through the Inspire Dental Gat at Swan St.

- Funday Sunday, presented by WNY Immediate Care. Pregame Mascot Meet n' Greet when gates open and special activities for kids all game long.

-Postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.







International League Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.