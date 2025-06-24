Redbirds Announce $10 Field Box Flash Sale for Fourth of July Game

June 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds announced a flash sale for the club's Red, White and Boom celebration on Friday, July 4 against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers).

From now through 10 a.m. CDT on Thursday, June 26, fans can purchase field box tickets for $10 at memphisredbirds.com/tickets.

There's no better place to celebrate the 4th of July than at the ballpark. Join the Memphis Redbirds for an action-packed, patriotic night in downtown Memphis. Don't miss the largest fireworks show in AutoZone Park history after the game. Grab your stars and stripes and get ready for an Independence Celebration like no other.

Before the game, the pregame autograph sessions, presented by Sylvamo - The World's Paper Company, continue on the concourse. Don't miss the chance to meet current Redbirds players. Throughout the game, the Memphis Redbirds Kids Zone will be active on the Old Bluff. The special section features a bounce house, obstacle course, slide and more for hours of fun.

Gates open at 6:00 with first pitch scheduled for 7:04 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.







