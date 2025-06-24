June 24 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers

June 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (39-35) vs. COLUMBUS CLIPPERS (34-38)

Tuesday, June 24 - 6:38 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

LHP Jordan Wicks (0-2, 4.46) vs. LHP Parker Messick (3-2, 3.13)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the first of a six-game series against the Columbus Clippers in their second series meeting this season...left-hander Jordan Wicks will make his ninth start in 10 appearances for the I-Cubs...left-hander Parker Messick will make his 14th start of the season for Columbus.

YOU WIN SOME, YOU LOSE SOME: The Iowa Cubs dropped the series, four games to two against the Nashville Sounds...the I-Cubs dropped Sunday's game to the Sounds 1-0 despite Kenta Maeda first quality start of the season...Maeda worked 7.0 scoreless innings, allowe a hit and struck out three in a no decision for the 37-year-old veteran...this is the first time since September 11, 2020 where Maeda worked seven or more innings without allowing a run.

THIS IS GRAND: Saturday night, Carlos Pérez hit his 14th home run of the season and his sixth career grand slam...Pérez has hit three of the four grand slams by Iowa this season, on June 5 at Omaha and April 8 at Toledo...Carlos has eight home runs in his last 20 games dating back to May 30, which is the most in the International League in that span...he ranks among IL leaders in home runs (T-3rd, 14) and extra-base hits (T-6th, 29).

BLANKED: Tuesday night, Iowa was blanked for the third time this season and for the first since a 1-0 loss on April 23 vs. Louisville...on the other hand, the I-Cubs picked up their sixth shutout victory of the season on Sunday...it marked their first shutout since they blanked the Storm Chasers in both games of a doubleheader June 4.

R. MARTIN: Reliever Riley Martin picked up his third save of the season last Sunday...Martin has not allowed an earned run in his last 18 appearances (25.0 IP) since April 18...among pitchers who have thrown at least 30.0 innings in the International League this season, Riley's 1.16 ERA ranks second...he is one of nine pitchers in the IL to have at least four wins and zero losses.

LONG-TERM DAMAGE:

Friday night, Cubs No. 12 prospect Jonathon Long had his second four-hit game of the season...the first time came against Buffalo on April 30...Friday also marked Long's 25th multi-hit game of the season who leads the team, just one ahead of Cubs No. 3 prospect Moises Ballesteros with 24.

THE BIG O: Owen Caissie went 4-for-4 with a double Tuesday night which marked his third four-hit game of his career and first since Sept. 15, 2024 vs. Louisville...Caissie snapped his on-base streak at 19 games on Friday, which is the second-longest such streak by an I-Cub this season, trailing Moises Ballesteros who reached in 23 straight from April 11-May 8...during the stretch, Owen hit .368 (25-for-68) with 13 runs, eight doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI.

BALLY, BALLY: Catcher Moises Ballesteros tallied another multi-hit game Thursday night and now has six multi-hit efforts in his last 15 games...during the month of June, Bally is batting .313 (21-for-67) with six doubles, three home runs, 17 RBI and eight walks...the 17 June RBI are tied for fifth in the International League.

VS. COLUMBUS: This marks the second series Iowa and Columbus have played this season, with the first coming at Columbus on May 20-25...the two teams split the series with the I-Cubs outscoring the Clippers 34-32.

BLINK AND YOU'LL MISS IT: On June 15, Iowa and Louisville played an hour and 55 minute game, which marked the fastest game in Des Moines since the I-Cubs and New Orleans played an hour and 50 minute game on May 7, 2012.

ONE-NIL: On Sunday at Nashville, Iowa fell 1-0 which marked the fifth 1-0 game of the season for the I-Cubs and first since game one a doubleheader on June 4 in which Iowa beat Omaha...during the 2024 season, the I-Cubs played just one 1-0 game, a win over Indianapolis on June 20.







International League Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.