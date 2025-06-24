Bisons Lose Second Half Opener to Lehigh Valley 4-1 in Extra Innings

June 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo, N.Y. - Despite strong pitching on Tuesday night at Sahlen Field, the Buffalo Bisons lost the opening game in the second half of the season to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 4-1 in 10 innings at Sahlen Field.

Adam Kloffenstein started the opening game of the series for the Bisons. He surrendered just one run in his four innings, giving up a solo home run to Weston Wilson in the top of the first inning that gave the IronPigs a 1-0 lead. It would be the only run Kloffenstein would allow in his sixth start for Buffalo.

The Bisons tried to even the score in the bottom of the third inning against Lehigh Valley starter Nabil Crismatt, when Rainer Nunez led off the inning with a base hit. However, the right-hander used a double play to preserve the 1-0 advantage going to the fourth.

Buffalo entered the fourth with hits from multiple batters. Micheal Stefanic started the inning with a single to center field. Joey Loperfido followed suit but Stefanic got caught at third allowing Loperfido to get to second. The bats stayed hot with hits from Yohendrick Pinango and Orelvis Martinez but the score remained 1-0 IronPigs.

Ali Sanchez was able to tie the game with a solo home run leading off the bottom of the fifth inning for Buffalo. His sixth home run of the season was hit to left field and evened the score 1-1 with Lehigh Valley. Despite a Josh Rivera base hit later in the inning, the game remained tied at one until extra innings.

Dillion Tate came into pitch as the fifth pitcher of six for Buffalo on evening, taking over in the eighth. Tate faced seven total batters in two innings, recording three strikeouts in the ninth to keep the game tied.

With neither scoring after the fifth inning, the game went to extra innings where Lehigh Valley would record the victory. Off of a sacrifice fly to center field by Gabriel Rincones Jr. Justin Crawford scored on the sacrifice fly to extend IronPigs to 2-1. They added two more runs on an Oscar Mercardo single to bring home Weston Wilson and Garrett Stubbs making the final score 4-1.

Buffalo is set to take on the IronPigs again tomorrow afternoon at Sahlen Field with the first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. The game can be heard on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy App and Bisons.com starting at 12:45 p.m.







