Peters Slams Bulls Past Redbirds 15-6

June 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - Tristan Peters clubbed a grand slam, part of a career-high six RBI night, to lead the Durham Bulls to a 15-6 win over the Memphis Redbirds in the second half opener at the DBAP on Tuesday night.

Peters singled home the game's first run in the bottom of the first, then drilled the slam in the second as the Bulls (1-0) quickly seized command 5-0 over Memphis (0-1). In the fourth, Peters looped a double inside the left field line to drive in his career-best sixth of the game.

Carson Williams smoked a 465-foot home run in the fourth, a three-run shot. Bob Seymour later hit his league-best 18th home run to right field with two aboard. In total, 10 of the Bulls' 15 runs scored on home runs.

Cole Sulser (W, 2-0) was awarded the run after throwing a scoreless sixth inning. Joe Boyle started, but only threw four innings of one-run ball on 79 pitches and didn't qualify for the win.

How It Happened: Boyle escaped trouble in the first inning, fanning consecutive hitters with runners at second and third before the Bulls' offense went to work against Quinn Mathews. Durham knocked out Mathews in the second inning by scoring five runs. Mathews walked six of the 12 batters he faced.

Walkfest: The game lasted 3-hours and 21 minutes in large part due to 21 combined walks between the pitching staffs. Memphis walked 12 over eight innings, while the Bulls issued nine over nine frames.

Streaking: The Bulls, who swept Omaha six straight to close out the first half on Sunday, won their seventh in a row to remain the hottest team in Triple-A.

What's Next: Connor Seabold (3-2, 4.91) is slated to start the second game of the series on Wednesday night at 7:05 PM ET. Memphis has not yet announced a starter.







