Red Wings Open Second Half with Loss to Mets

June 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings hosted the Syracuse Mets to open the second half of the International League season on a blazing hot Tuesday night, falling 9-5. An eight-run eighth inning decided the back-and-forth contest, handing Syracuse its first win of the second half of the season. 2B Darren Baker added his first homer since 2023, plus CF Robert Hassell III and LF Andrew Pinckney each homered in the loss.

To lead off the bottom of the second, DH Trey Lipscomb dropped a triple into right field. An out later, Baker lifted a sac fly to center that plated Lipscomb and gave Rochester its first lead of the second half of the season.

3B Mark Vientos reached first on a throwing error in the top of the fourth. C Jakson Reetz connected on a one-out 425-foot home run to left center field during the next at-bat to give Syracuse a 2-1 lead.

Syracuse added to their lead in the top of the fifth. DH Joey Meneses got the inning started with a line drive single to right field. A batter later, LF Luke Ritter sent the ball over the right-center wall. The right-hander's fourth home run of the season gave the Mets a 4-1 lead.

The Red Wings answered with two runs of their own in the bottom of the inning. Baker led off the inning by blasting a home run to left center, his first of the year. Later in the inning, with two outs, Hassell III hit a high fly ball to right field that snuck inside the foul pole for the second solo shot of the inning, and temporarily tied him for the team lead in home runs among active Red Wings. Rochester entered the sixth inning trailing 4-3.

Pinckney wasted no time taking back the team lead in home runs. In the bottom of the sixth, the Alabama alum sent a two-out, two-strike pitch over the right field wall at 101.3 mph. His ninth home run of the season tied the game at four.

Rochester took the lead in the seventh, in big part thanks to plate discipline. SS Nasim Nuñez, Hassell III, 1B Yohandy Morales, and 3B José Tena all drew walks to open the frame, leading to a run crossing the plate. However, the Mets retired the next three Wings batters to end the threat.

In the top of the eighth, Syracuse took the lead back. The Mets' first three batters reached base, capped by an RBI single by RF Gilberto Celestino to tie the game. Two batters later, SS Luisangel Acuña gave Syracuse a 6-5 lead with a sacrifice fly to center. Following another walk, Jakson Reetz connected with his second home run of the night, this time a two-out three-run shot to extend the Mets' lead to four. The next two batters reached safely before PR-LF Donovan Walton hit a three-run home run that made the Mets' lead seven runs.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Syracuse defense sat Rochester down 1-2-3 to solidify the Mets' 12-5 victory.

LHP Andrew Alvarez took the mound first for Rochester, fanning three, surrendering eight hits and three earned runs, including two homers across 5.1 innings pitched. In relief, RHP Michael Cuevas threw 0.2 frames, recording a strikeout. RHP Holden Powell tacked on 0.1 inning, walking three. RHP Carlos Romero contributed 0.2 hitless innings. RHP Patrick Weigel allowed three walks, four hits, and five earned runs with one fanned in 0.2 innings of work. RHP Marquis Grissom Jr. closed things out for Rochester, allowing a solo homer and three hits total in 0.2 innings. INF Jackson Cluff made his third pitching appearance of the year, recording two outs.

2B Darren Baker lifted his seventh professional home run and first of the season in the bottom of the fifth, and is your Player of the Game. The third-year Red Wing collected his first deep shot since August 2nd, 2023, and fourth with Rochester. Baker tacked on a sac fly and a single to finish 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored.

Rochester will look to take game two on Wednesday night as they continue their series against Syracuse. Rehabbing Nationals RHP Derek Law will start on the mound for the Red Wings, and the Mets starter is yet to be announced.







International League Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.