Bats Go Down Quietly in 6-1 Defeat to Saints

June 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, Minnesota - The Louisville Bats opened their road trip against the St. Paul Saints, falling 6-1 on Tuesday night at CHS Field. Despite getting eight hits, the Bats only finished with only one run, and the struggles on the road continue as they fall to 11-27 away from home.

Randy Wynne (L, 1-5) drew the start for the first game in the second half of the season, just like he did for the first game of the season back on March 28. He began the game by throwing a scoreless first inning and snagging a strikeout.

For the Saints, Pierson Ohl made his first career Triple-A start. He kept the Bats offense in check, forcing plenty of weak contact. He came out after four scoreless innings, allowing three hits.

St. Paul struck in the second inning. Aaron Sabato hit an RBI single, then Wynne surrendered a two-run home run to Noah Cardenas to make it 3-0 Saints.

Wynne was solid after the second inning. He threw two more scoreless innings and forced a crucial double play in the fourth to end the inning when the Saints were threatening with a runner on third.

He was relieved by Sam Benschoter, who gave up two home runs in the bottom of the fifth frame. Edouard Julien bashed a solo shot into center field, then Carson McCusker knocked a two-run home run that went 422 feet. After their third home run of the game, the Saints led 6-0.

Benschoter came out in the next inning, and Yosver Zulueta came on in relief. He grabbed a pair of strikeouts and kept the Saints off the board.

The Bats offensive struggles continued into the seventh inning until they finally broke the shutout. Michael Tonkin (W, 1-0), who came in for Ohl in the fifth, gave up a solo home run to Ivan Johnson. He hit the ball hard enough to inch it over the right field wall for his sixth home run of the season, but the Bats were still down 6-1.

Zulueta tossed another scoreless frame, and Evan Kravetz came in to pitch the eighth. He gave up a hit but struck out three to end the inning.

The Bats tried for a late-game push, loading the bases in the top of the ninth, but couldn't find a way to score and dropped game one of the series.

Johnson finished with the lone RBI and went 1-for-3 for the game. Will Banfield was the only Bat with multiple hits, finishing 2-for-4 at the plate. The four Louisville pitchers combined for nine strikeouts in the game.

The Bats (32-44) will continue the series with the St. Paul Saints (34-40) on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch will be at 2:07 p.m.







