Memphis Begins Second Half with Loss at Durham

June 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds began a nine-game road trip and six-game series at the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) with a 15-6 loss on Tuesday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews (2-3) allowed five runs on two hits, walked six and struck out one in 1.1 innings pitched. The six walks tied a career-high for the third time this season. Michael Gomez allowed five runs on six hits in 2.2 innings in relief. Ryan Fernandez, who tossed 2.0 hitless innings, provided the only scoreless relief appearance longer than one batter.

First baseman Luken Baker reached base safely three times in four plate appearances in the loss. The right-handed hitter went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, two doubles, two RBIs and a walk. Left fielder Mike Antico walked a Triple-A career-high-tying three times on Tuesday night.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Friday, July 4 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with first pitch scheduled for 7:04 p.m. CDT.

