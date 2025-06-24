Memphis Begins Second Half with Loss at Durham
June 24, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds began a nine-game road trip and six-game series at the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) with a 15-6 loss on Tuesday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews (2-3) allowed five runs on two hits, walked six and struck out one in 1.1 innings pitched. The six walks tied a career-high for the third time this season. Michael Gomez allowed five runs on six hits in 2.2 innings in relief. Ryan Fernandez, who tossed 2.0 hitless innings, provided the only scoreless relief appearance longer than one batter.
First baseman Luken Baker reached base safely three times in four plate appearances in the loss. The right-handed hitter went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, two doubles, two RBIs and a walk. Left fielder Mike Antico walked a Triple-A career-high-tying three times on Tuesday night.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Friday, July 4 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with first pitch scheduled for 7:04 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
International League Stories from June 24, 2025
- Iowa Drops Fourth Straight with 12-0 Loss to Columbus - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Go Down Quietly in 6-1 Defeat to Saints - Louisville Bats
- Ohl Outstanding in Triple-A Debut, Saints Homer Three Times in 6-1 Victory over Bats - St. Paul Saints
- Peters Slams Bulls Past Redbirds 15-6 - Durham Bulls
- Memphis Begins Second Half with Loss at Durham - Memphis Redbirds
- Omaha Drops Series Opener 9-1 in Indianapolis - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Clippers Open Second Half by Demolishing Cubs - Columbus Clippers
- Red Wings Open Second Half with Loss to Mets - Rochester Red Wings
- Mud Hens Walk It off to Start Homestand with Knights - Toledo Mud Hens
- Jacksonville Opens Second Half with Walk-Off Win against Nashville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Mets Power Past Red Wings for 12-5 Syracuse Win on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Knights Suffer Eighth Walk-Off Loss this Season - Charlotte Knights
- Bisons Lose Second Half Opener to Lehigh Valley 4-1 in Extra Innings - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Hold off Worcester - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- IronPigs Come up Clutch in Extras to Start 2nd Half Slate with a Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Weston Deals For First Tides Win Of Second Half - Norfolk Tides
- Stripers Lose Second Half Opener 3-1 in Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- June 24 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 24, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- "Ballparks Are Living Organisms": Janet Marie Smith Reflects on Storied Career in Ballpark Design - Worcester Red Sox
- Mark "Pathfinder" Epstein Talks Cape Dreams to Launch 2025 Great Polar Park Writers Series - Worcester Red Sox
- Bruce the Bat Dog to Appear on NBC's "Today Show" and MLB Network's "MLB Central" Wednesday - Rochester Red Wings
- Everything But the Game: WooSox to Present First-Ever 4th of July Family Fest - Worcester Red Sox
- Bisons Start 'Second Half' Tonight with Irish Festival Night, Fireworks - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 24 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Announce $10 Field Box Flash Sale for Fourth of July Game - Memphis Redbirds
- Bulls Return Home Tuesday for Six-Game Homestand Versus Cardinals Triple-A Affiliate - Durham Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Memphis Begins Second Half with Loss at Durham
- Redbirds Announce $10 Field Box Flash Sale for Fourth of July Game
- Fermin, Mathews Earn International League Weekly Awards
- Memphis Wraps up First Half with Dominant Win over Norfolk
- Redbirds Drop Third Game of Series Against Tides