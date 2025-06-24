Weston Deals For First Tides Win Of Second Half

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Tides (1-0, 31-43) defeated the Gwinnett Stripers (0-1, 29-47), 3-1, on Tuesday night at Harbor Park. The Tides open up the Second Half with a win after taking a pitcher's duel.

Cameron Weston pitched a quality start for the Tides, earning his second win of the season. He went 6.0 innings, allowing one run (none earned) on one hit, one walk and a hit-by-pitch while striking out seven. He threw 97 pitches, 56 for strikes.

All runs in the game scored in the first three innings. Norfolk struck first on an RBI double by Jordyn Adams in the bottom of the second. In the third, Gwinnett tied it up when Jurickson Profar hit a sacrifice fly. But Norfolk retook the lead in the bottom-half with two runs, including a sac fly by Samuel Basallo.

The Tides staff followed Weston with Houston Roth (1.0 IP), Colin Selby (1.0 IP, SO) and Kade Strowd (SV, 2) to complete the one-hitter. The two teams face off again tomorrow night, with first pitch at 6:35 pm. RHP Roansy Contreras (3-2, 3.98) is on the hill for Norfolk while RHP Davis Daniel (4-5, 3.28) is scheduled to throw for Gwinnett.







