Weston Deals For First Tides Win Of Second Half
June 24, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Tides (1-0, 31-43) defeated the Gwinnett Stripers (0-1, 29-47), 3-1, on Tuesday night at Harbor Park. The Tides open up the Second Half with a win after taking a pitcher's duel.
Cameron Weston pitched a quality start for the Tides, earning his second win of the season. He went 6.0 innings, allowing one run (none earned) on one hit, one walk and a hit-by-pitch while striking out seven. He threw 97 pitches, 56 for strikes.
All runs in the game scored in the first three innings. Norfolk struck first on an RBI double by Jordyn Adams in the bottom of the second. In the third, Gwinnett tied it up when Jurickson Profar hit a sacrifice fly. But Norfolk retook the lead in the bottom-half with two runs, including a sac fly by Samuel Basallo.
The Tides staff followed Weston with Houston Roth (1.0 IP), Colin Selby (1.0 IP, SO) and Kade Strowd (SV, 2) to complete the one-hitter. The two teams face off again tomorrow night, with first pitch at 6:35 pm. RHP Roansy Contreras (3-2, 3.98) is on the hill for Norfolk while RHP Davis Daniel (4-5, 3.28) is scheduled to throw for Gwinnett.
International League Stories from June 24, 2025
- Mud Hens Walk It off to Start Homestand with Knights - Toledo Mud Hens
- Jacksonville Opens Second Half with Walk-Off Win against Nashville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Mets Power Past Red Wings for 12-5 Syracuse Win on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Knights Suffer Eighth Walk-Off Loss this Season - Charlotte Knights
- Bisons Lose Second Half Opener to Lehigh Valley 4-1 in Extra Innings - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Hold off Worcester - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- IronPigs Come up Clutch in Extras to Start 2nd Half Slate with a Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Weston Deals For First Tides Win Of Second Half - Norfolk Tides
- Stripers Lose Second Half Opener 3-1 in Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- June 24 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 24, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- "Ballparks Are Living Organisms": Janet Marie Smith Reflects on Storied Career in Ballpark Design - Worcester Red Sox
- Mark "Pathfinder" Epstein Talks Cape Dreams to Launch 2025 Great Polar Park Writers Series - Worcester Red Sox
- Bruce the Bat Dog to Appear on NBC's "Today Show" and MLB Network's "MLB Central" Wednesday - Rochester Red Wings
- Everything But the Game: WooSox to Present First-Ever 4th of July Family Fest - Worcester Red Sox
- Bisons Start 'Second Half' Tonight with Irish Festival Night, Fireworks - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 24 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Announce $10 Field Box Flash Sale for Fourth of July Game - Memphis Redbirds
- Bulls Return Home Tuesday for Six-Game Homestand Versus Cardinals Triple-A Affiliate - Durham Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.