IronPigs Come up Clutch in Extras to Start 2nd Half Slate with a Win
June 24, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Buffalo, New York - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (46-28, 1-0) snapped their five-game losing streak, starting the 2nd half of the International League schedule with a 4-1, 10-inning triumph over the Buffalo Bisons (30-44, 0-1) on Tuesday night at Sahlen Field.
Weston Wilson got the scoring started early as he swatted a solo homer in the first inning, his second of the season, to put the 'Pigs ahead 1-0.
Alí Sanchez tied it for the Bisons with a solo homer of his own in the fifth.
The stayed knotted at 1-1 until the 10th inning. Gabriel Rincones Jr. broke the deadlock with a sacrifice fly before Óscar Mercado bounced a two-run single into leftfield for a 4-1 lead.
Guillo Zuñiga (2-0) retired the side in order in the last of the 10th to secure the win for himself and the 'Pigs. Zuñiga worked two scoreless innings in total, allowing just a hit while striking out two.
Tommy Nance (0-3) took the loss for the Bisons, allowing three runs (two earned) on one hit and one walk, striking out one.
The IronPigs and Bisons continue their series on Wednesday, June 25th with first pitch slated for 1:05 p.m. The IronPigs have yet to announce a starter while the Bisons go with Anders Tolhurst (2-2, 6.53)
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
