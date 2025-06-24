Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 24 vs. Syracuse

June 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets (0-0, 31-44) vs. Rochester Red Wings (0-0, 27-45)

Tuesday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Justin Hagenman (0-2, 6.21) vs. LHP Andrew Alvarez (0-6, 4.64)

STORMY SUNDAY: The Rochester Red Wings and Lehigh Valley IronPigs were canceled on the final day of the first half Sunday Afternoon, securing the Red Wings five-game sweep...this marked Rochester's third cancelation of the first half, all on the road...Rochester travels back home to kick off the second half of the season with a six-game set against the Syracuse Mets tonight, the first time they have welcomed their International League rival to Innovative Field in 2025...Rochester will send southpaw ANDREW ALVAREZ to the mound in the series opener against Mets RHP Justin Hagenman.

WWWWWINGS WIN: Rochester made it five in a row against Lehigh Valley Saturday night, taking down the IronPigs 9-5 under the lights...CF ANDREW PINCKNEY was productive at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a homer and a single, and scoring three runs with an RBI...LF DARREN BAKER finished with a pair of hits and added a run scored...1B YOHANDY MORALES chipped in with a double, a single, and an RBI to help Rochester secure the win in game five of the series...

Rochester has now won five consecutive games at Coca-Cola Park for the first time since Lehigh Valley's inception in 2008.

HE HASS IT GOING: DH ROBERT HASSELL III finished Saturday's contest 1-for-4 with two walks, driving in three runs and crossing the plate one time...Hassell is slashing .409/.473/.667 against Lehigh Valley this season, including 27 hits (9 XBH), 15 RBI, and six stolen bases...the former first rounder ranks among the top three in the Nationals Organization in batting average (2nd, .309), RBI (3rd, 32), and slugging (3rd, .459)...

In four games since rejoining the Red Wings, Hassell is 9-for-18 (.500) with an OPS of 1.535 and eight RBI.

(Z)WEIGEL'S RED HOTS: RHP PATRICK WEIGEL came in with two outs in the eighth and threw the rest of last night's game for the Wings...in 1.1 innings, he picked up the save while allowing just one hit and no walks...this is his first four-out save at the Triple-A level, and the second of his professional career longer than 1.0 inning (1.2 IP, 9/5/2024 w/ CHA)...in his last four appearances since 6/14 vs. Jacksonville, Weigel has thrown 3.2 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit with three strikeouts and no walks.

DON'T GET LIPPY WITH ME: With his 2-5 night at the plate, 3B TREY LIPSCOMB has now logged three-straight multi-hit games...this is the first time Lipscomb has posted multiple hits in three straight games since 2024, when he did so in a stretch against Lehigh Valley and St. Paul (5/25-28)...

The righty is batting .323 (21-for-65) across 16 games at Coca-Cola Park in his career, with four doubles, seven RBIs and five walks.

DARREN'S BAKING SHOW: LF DARREN BAKER went 2-for-4 last night, racking up two hits, a walk, and a run scored...in four games this series, Baker is getting on base at a .579 clip, and holds a 1.150 OPS...since 5/1, Baker is batting .325 (38-for-117), including 9 XBH (seven doubles and two triples)...he also has 16 RBI and 15 walks...the Cal alum ranks first in average and on-base percentage (.410) across the Nationals Organization over this span.

THE PINCK PANTHER STRIKES AGAIN: CF ANDREW PINCKNEY finished 2-for-3 with a homer, two walks and three runs driven in last night...the Alabama product leads all active Nationals Minor Leaguers with eight home runs this season...in 14 games against Lehigh Valley in 2025, the Tuscaloosa native owns a .327/.421/.469 slash line with two homers and five RBI...the 2023 Nationals third-round draft pick has also put up multi-hit performances in back-to-back games for the first time since 9/1 & 9/2 in 2024 with Rochester...

With his eighth deep shot, Pinckney tied his career-high (2024 in 137 games).

JUST DREWIN' HIS THING: Despite having an 0-for-4 night on offense, C DREW MILLAS recorded 3 RBI in his six plate appearances...since 2004, the only other Red Wing to go 0-for-4 at the plate and drive in at least three runs in a game was Travis Blankenhorn (5/31/2024 vs. STP)...two of Millas' RBI came in the sixth inning on a sac fly to center...the last Red Wing to record two RBIs on a sacrifice fly was Leonardo Reginatto, the only Brazilian player to ever suit up for the Red Wings (5/6/18 vs LHV).

MORAL(ES) OF THE STORY: 1B YOHANDY MORALES added another multi-hit game to his hot streak, ending the game 2-for-4 with an RBI, a walk, and a run scored...Morales joins SS NASIM NUÑEZ as the only Wings' to record at least one hit in every game this series, both players currently hold seven game hit streaks...the Miami native is slashing .318/.400/.545 this week, including five doubles (T-1st in IL), four RBI, and three walks...

Seven of his eight extra base hits (1 HR, 6 2B) with the Red Wings have come on the road.







International League Stories from June 24, 2025

