Jacksonville Opens Second Half with Walk-Off Win against Nashville
June 24, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A walk-off single from Joe Mack and a stellar outing from Adam Mazur Tuesday propelled the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 3-2 victory against the Durham Bulls from VyStar Ballpark.
Locked in a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the 10th, Mack cracked a walk-off single, scoring Andrew Pintar and securing a 3-2 win for Jacksonville (48-28, 1-0) against Nashville (44-30, 0-1).
The Jumbo Shrimp broke the scoreless tie against the Sounds in the sixth. With one out, Jacob Berry smacked a double. Two batters later, Jakob Marsee (9) walloped a two-run home run, giving Jacksonville a 2-0 lead.
Nashville rallied in the top of the eighth. Jared Oliva and Jorge Alfaro ripped back-to-back singles to begin the frame. Freddy Zamora walked to load the bases. Following a strikeout, Drew Avans drew a bases-loaded walk, bringing home the Sounds' first run of the game. With the bases still full, Jeferson Quero rolled a groundout, tying the game at two.
Mazur dazzled in his Tuesday night start. The righty tossed six scoreless innings, allowing no walks while striking out six.
Jacksonville and Nashville will continue the series tomorrow at 12:05 pm. RHP Logan Henderson (7-2, 2.44 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Sounds. Coverage begins at 11:50 am on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690, and ESPN690.com.
Gates open at 11 am for Splash Day and Camp Day. Jumbo Shrimp staff members will spray fans throughout the game and there will be water features set up around the ballpark. Wednesday is Charity Begins at Home at VyStar Ballpark and fans can join the Jumbo Shrimp and the HEAL (Helping Enrich Autistic Lives) as they raise awareness and funds throughout the day through ticket sales and promotions.
