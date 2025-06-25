Delay No Problem for RailRiders as Schlittler Fires Blanks
June 25, 2025 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders blanked the Worcester Red Sox 4-0 Wednesday night at PNC Field for their eighth shutout of the year. After a two-hour rain delay, Yankees #10 Prospect Cam Schlittler worked a quality start, pacing the RailRiders to their fourth win in a row.
Schlittler faced the minimum through five perfect frames until the sixth, when Worcester put two aboard with one out. Schlittler kept the shutout alive, striking out Kristian Campbell and Red Sox #5 Prospect Jhostynxon Garcia to finish the inning clean.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plated two runs in the home half of the frame off Worcester starter Robert Stock. After Jorbit Vivas walked and Everson Pereira singled, T.J. Rumfield doubled to give the RailRiders a 2-0 edge.
Worcester put two runners on with no one out in the seventh, but Yankees #21 Prospect Eric Reyzelman retired three straight to keep the WooSox off the board.
The RailRiders extended the lead in the bottom of the seventh. Jose Rojas doubled to open the frame and crossed on an Ismael Munguia single to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 3-0 cushion.
SWB added an insurance run in the eighth. After Rumfield singled and CJ Alexander walked, Rojas roped a single to center to score pinch runner Andrew Velazquez, giving the RailRiders a four-run advantage.
Schlittler (2-1) tossed six scoreless innings, allowing two hits while matching his career high of nine strikeouts in the victory. After the scoreless seventh by Reyzelman, Geoff Hartlieb pitched two innings to earn his second save of the season. Stock (4-3) allowed two runs on five hits over 5.2 innings in the loss.
The RailRiders continue their series with the Red Sox on Thursday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sends Carlos Carrasco to face the WooSox and left-hander Kyle Harrison. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
2-0, 40-34
