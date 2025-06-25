Unlucky 13: Saints and Bats Washed out Due to Rain, Doubleheader on Saturday

June 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints are starting the second half of the season the same way they started the first half. Win game one and then get washed out because of rain in the second game. For the 13th time this season the Saints were postponed due to rain. The Saints and Louisville Bats will make up Wednesday's rainout with a doubleheader on Saturday evening beginning at 4:07 p.m. Both games will be scheduled for seven innings with game two beginning approximately 30-minutes at the conclusion of game one.

Fans that purchased tickets for the June 25 game via phone or online can exchange their tickets through the exchanges tab account. The exchange is equal to the ticket value of the ticket purchased and can be used towards any 2025 Saints regular season game. Fans that purchased tickets in person at the box office must redeem their tickets for any 2025 Saints regular season game during normal box office hours Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. or Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

The two teams will play game two of the six-game series on Thursday night at CHS Field at 7:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP Trent Baker (1-0, 5.79) to the mound against Bats RHP Chase Petty (1-4, 2.76). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.