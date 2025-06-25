Redbirds Add Cookout to Fourth of July Celebration

June 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds announced a specialty cookout ticket for the club's Fourth of July game against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers).

For $31.99, fans can purchase a specialty ticket to enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet of ballpark favorites including hamburgers, hot dogs, baked beans, coleslaw, pasta salad, cookies, watermelon, tea, water and lemonade. Fans can purchase tickets here or at memphisredbirds.com/tickets.

There's no better place to celebrate the 4th of July than at the ballpark. Join the Memphis Redbirds for an action-packed, patriotic night in downtown Memphis. Don't miss the largest fireworks show in AutoZone Park history after the game. Grab your stars and stripes and get ready for an Independence Celebration like no other.

Before the game, the pregame autograph sessions, presented by Sylvamo - The World's Paper Company, continue on the concourse. Don't miss the chance to meet current Redbirds players. Throughout the game, the Memphis Redbirds Kids Zone will be active on the Old Bluff. The special section features a bounce house, obstacle course, slide and more for hours of fun.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Friday, July 4 to begin a nine-game homestand at AutoZone Park against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with first pitch scheduled for 7:04 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.







International League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.