Hot Bats Lead Syracuse to 5-1 Win over Rochester on Steamy Wednesday Afternoon

June 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

Luisangel Acuña of the Syracuse Mets at bat

(Syracuse Mets, Credit: James Farrance)

Rochester, NY - The Syracuse Mets jumped out to an early lead and never gave it up in a 5-1 win over the Rochester Red Wings on Wednesday afternoon at Innovative Field. Syracuse's offense had five extra-base hits in the win while the Mets' pitching staff struck out 15 batters.

In the top of the first inning, Syracuse (32-44, 2-0) had an early spark. Luisangel Acuña led off with a double, stole third, and came into score on an error by third baseman Yohandy Morales, giving the Mets a 1-0 lead. Next, Mark Vientos singled, and Pablo Reyes smashed a two-run homer to put Syracuse ahead 3-0.

Syracuse jumped back on the scoreboard in the fifth inning when Yonny Hernandez led off with a triple and Acuña brought him home on an RBI double to make it 4-0. Hernandez is hitting .500 (23-46) over his last 16 games, and Acuña is 5-for-9 in two Triple-A games this year.

The Mets added an insurance run in the sixth to stretch their lead. Meneses worked a walk, Jakson Reetz was hit by a pitch, and Hernandez ripped an RBI single that gave Syracuse a 5-0 lead.

Rochester (27-46, 0-2) scored one run in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI double by Trey Lipscomb, cutting the Mets' lead to 5-1.

On a bullpen day, the Syracuse staff was outstanding. Rico Garcia got the start and pitched three scoreless innings with no walks and six strikeouts. Dom Hamel took over in the fourth and tossed three frames of one-run ball with four strikeouts. In the seventh and eighth, Felipe De La Cruz pitched two innings without allowing a run or a hit while striking out four batters. To close it out, Tyler Zuber pitched a scoreless ninth inning.

Syracuse continues its six-game series with the Rochester Red Wings on Thursday night with game three. Right-hander Blade Tidwell is scheduled to start for the Mets. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

