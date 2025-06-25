Redbirds Snag Win Late on Eighth-Inning Baker Double
June 25, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a nine-game road trip and six-game series at the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) with a 3-2 victory on Wednesday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
With the game tied in the top of the eighth inning, designated hitter Luken Baker smacked his fourth double of the series to give Memphis a late one-run lead. The right-handed hitter went 2-for-3 with two doubles in both games to start the series in Durham.
Catcher Andy Yerzy started the scoring with a solo home run in the top of the second inning, his third of the season with the Redbirds. Right fielder Michael Siani smacked a single to center in the fifth for his 19th Triple-A RBI of 2025.
Starting pitcher Alex Cornwell allowed two runs on three hits, walked one and struck out six in 5.0 innings pitched. The left-handed pitcher did not allow a hit until the fifth inning. Andre Granillo tossed a scoreless inning in his return to Triple-A action. Leonardo Taveras (2-1) did not allow a hit in 2.0 innings of work. Gordon Graceffo (S, 2) stranded the tying run in scoring position to close out the save.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Friday, July 4 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with first pitch scheduled for 7:04 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
