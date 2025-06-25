Redbirds Best Bulls 3-2

June 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, NC







DURHAM, NC - Luken Baker hit a tie-breaking double in the eighth inning to give the Memphis Redbirds a 3-2 win over the Durham Bulls at the DBAP on Wednesday night.

Baker's drive deflected off of Kameron Misner's glove after Misner leaped in front of the centerfield wall. Nathan Church, who had walked to lead off the inning against Ben Peoples (L, 0-2), scored to give the Redbirds (1-1) a one-run lead.

Eloy Jimenez, playing in his first Bulls game since May 16th, smashed a two-run home run to tie the game in the fifth.

Connor Seabold permitted two runs over his five-inning start for the Bulls (1-1).

How It Happened: The Redbirds capitalized on a leadoff walk in the eighth to even the series. Baker clubbed a liner to deep center which Misner read perfectly. Misner, playing in his first game with Durham this season after being optioned by Tampa Bay on Monday, leaped and made solid contact with the liner, but the ball glanced off his glove to the ground.

Hitless: The Bulls managed three hits in the game, all coming in the fifth inning against Memphis starter Alex Cornwell. Misner grounded a double and one-out later Jimenez homered for the tie. Kenny Piper singled to center, stole second base, but was stranded.

What's Next: Ian Seymour (7-3, 2.78) is slated to start on Thursday night against Curtis Taylor (4-1, 3.13) at 6:35 PM ET.







