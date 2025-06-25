Redbirds Best Bulls 3-2
June 25, 2025 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM, NC - Luken Baker hit a tie-breaking double in the eighth inning to give the Memphis Redbirds a 3-2 win over the Durham Bulls at the DBAP on Wednesday night.
Baker's drive deflected off of Kameron Misner's glove after Misner leaped in front of the centerfield wall. Nathan Church, who had walked to lead off the inning against Ben Peoples (L, 0-2), scored to give the Redbirds (1-1) a one-run lead.
Eloy Jimenez, playing in his first Bulls game since May 16th, smashed a two-run home run to tie the game in the fifth.
Connor Seabold permitted two runs over his five-inning start for the Bulls (1-1).
How It Happened: The Redbirds capitalized on a leadoff walk in the eighth to even the series. Baker clubbed a liner to deep center which Misner read perfectly. Misner, playing in his first game with Durham this season after being optioned by Tampa Bay on Monday, leaped and made solid contact with the liner, but the ball glanced off his glove to the ground.
Hitless: The Bulls managed three hits in the game, all coming in the fifth inning against Memphis starter Alex Cornwell. Misner grounded a double and one-out later Jimenez homered for the tie. Kenny Piper singled to center, stole second base, but was stranded.
What's Next: Ian Seymour (7-3, 2.78) is slated to start on Thursday night against Curtis Taylor (4-1, 3.13) at 6:35 PM ET.
International League Stories from June 25, 2025
- Redbirds Best Bulls 3-2 - Durham Bulls
- Stripers Done in by Five-Run Third in 5-2 Loss to Tides - Gwinnett Stripers
- Redbirds Snag Win Late on Eighth-Inning Baker Double - Memphis Redbirds
- Mateo Homers to Start MLB Rehab - Norfolk Tides
- Storm Chasers Rally Late in 7-5 Win against the Indians - Omaha Storm Chasers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 25, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Offense Stifled by Lehigh Valley - Buffalo Bisons
- Indians Fall to Storm Chasers in Rainy 10 Innings - Indianapolis Indians
- 'Pigs Pitching Stifles Buffalo Bats for Second Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- I-Cubs Drop Fifth Straight in Heartbreak Fashion 8-7 - Iowa Cubs
- Another Slam for Kayfus Leads to Another Win - Columbus Clippers
- Sounds Edge Jumbo Shrimp, 7-6 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Baldwin and DeLoach's 10th Inning Heroics Net Knights Exciting Win - Charlotte Knights
- Wings Fall Short against Syracuse Wednesday Afternoon - Rochester Red Wings
- Hot Bats Lead Syracuse to 5-1 Win over Rochester on Steamy Wednesday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Mud Hens Rally Late But Fall Short to Knights in Extra Innings - Toledo Mud Hens
- Unlucky 13: Saints and Bats Washed out Due to Rain, Doubleheader on Saturday - St. Paul Saints
- Redbirds Add Cookout to Fourth of July Celebration - Memphis Redbirds
- June 25 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 25 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Early Seven-Run Flurry Sends Indians to Series-Opening Win - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.