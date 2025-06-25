Indians Fall to Storm Chasers in Rainy 10 Innings

June 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - Ronny Simon launched a grand slam to put the Indianapolis Indians up 5-0 after three innings, but they could not stave off a comeback in a 7-5 loss to the Omaha Storm Chasers in 10 innings on Wednesday afternoon at Victory Field.

After Omaha (32-44) tied the game in the top of the eighth, the teams went scoreless through the ninth to send the game to extras. MJ Melendez, on the third pitch of the 10th by Cam Sanders (L, 1-1), roped a triple down the left-field line. He was then immediately driven in on a sacrifice fly.

The scoring began for the Indians (43-33) with a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the second. Following three consecutive one-out singles, Simon launched the Indians third grand slam of the season in the fourth to break the game open. It was Simon's second career grand slam after launching his first on Aug. 17, 2024, with Triple-A Durham vs. Nashville.

A pair of two-run homers by Joey Wiemer in the sixth and Harold Castro in the eighth sandwiched an RBI double to tie the game for Omaha. The Storm Chasers bullpen combined for 5.0 shutout innings as the offense rallied, capped by Andrew Hoffman (W, 3-3) and Evan Sisk (S, 4).

Liover Peguero led the Indians offense with a 3-for-4 performance. Simon's four-RBI day was one shy of his career high and was his first game with at least four RBI since Aug. 21, 2024, with Durham at Syracuse.

The Indians and Storm Chasers continue their six-game set at 7:05 PM on Thursday night. RHP Thomas Harrington (4-7, 5.58) will take the mound for the Indians against LHP Rich Hill (3-1, 4.29)







