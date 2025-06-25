Indians Fall to Storm Chasers in Rainy 10 Innings
June 25, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Ronny Simon launched a grand slam to put the Indianapolis Indians up 5-0 after three innings, but they could not stave off a comeback in a 7-5 loss to the Omaha Storm Chasers in 10 innings on Wednesday afternoon at Victory Field.
After Omaha (32-44) tied the game in the top of the eighth, the teams went scoreless through the ninth to send the game to extras. MJ Melendez, on the third pitch of the 10th by Cam Sanders (L, 1-1), roped a triple down the left-field line. He was then immediately driven in on a sacrifice fly.
The scoring began for the Indians (43-33) with a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the second. Following three consecutive one-out singles, Simon launched the Indians third grand slam of the season in the fourth to break the game open. It was Simon's second career grand slam after launching his first on Aug. 17, 2024, with Triple-A Durham vs. Nashville.
A pair of two-run homers by Joey Wiemer in the sixth and Harold Castro in the eighth sandwiched an RBI double to tie the game for Omaha. The Storm Chasers bullpen combined for 5.0 shutout innings as the offense rallied, capped by Andrew Hoffman (W, 3-3) and Evan Sisk (S, 4).
Liover Peguero led the Indians offense with a 3-for-4 performance. Simon's four-RBI day was one shy of his career high and was his first game with at least four RBI since Aug. 21, 2024, with Durham at Syracuse.
The Indians and Storm Chasers continue their six-game set at 7:05 PM on Thursday night. RHP Thomas Harrington (4-7, 5.58) will take the mound for the Indians against LHP Rich Hill (3-1, 4.29)
International League Stories from June 25, 2025
- Bisons Offense Stifled by Lehigh Valley - Buffalo Bisons
- Indians Fall to Storm Chasers in Rainy 10 Innings - Indianapolis Indians
- 'Pigs Pitching Stifles Buffalo Bats for Second Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- I-Cubs Drop Fifth Straight in Heartbreak Fashion 8-7 - Iowa Cubs
- Another Slam for Kayfus Leads to Another Win - Columbus Clippers
- Sounds Edge Jumbo Shrimp, 7-6 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Baldwin and DeLoach's 10th Inning Heroics Net Knights Exciting Win - Charlotte Knights
- Wings Fall Short against Syracuse Wednesday Afternoon - Rochester Red Wings
- Hot Bats Lead Syracuse to 5-1 Win over Rochester on Steamy Wednesday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Mud Hens Rally Late But Fall Short to Knights in Extra Innings - Toledo Mud Hens
- Unlucky 13: Saints and Bats Washed out Due to Rain, Doubleheader on Saturday - St. Paul Saints
- Redbirds Add Cookout to Fourth of July Celebration - Memphis Redbirds
- June 25 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 25 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Early Seven-Run Flurry Sends Indians to Series-Opening Win - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Indians Fall to Storm Chasers in Rainy 10 Innings
- Early Seven-Run Flurry Sends Indians to Series-Opening Win
- Series Preview: Omaha Storm Chasers vs. Indianapolis Indians, June 24-29
- Indy Falls in Series Finale Behind Columbus' Six-Run Frame
- Indians Drop Penultimate Game of Series to Clippers, 4-1