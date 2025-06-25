Baldwin and DeLoach's 10th Inning Heroics Net Knights Exciting Win

TOLEDO, OH - The Charlotte Knights found themselves in another down-to-the-wire contest against the Toledo Mud Hens on Wednesday afternoon. This time, it was Charlotte's turn to come out with a dramatic victory and the Knights did so in ten innings by a final score of 4-3.

The game was tied 2-2 heading into the top of the tenth. Brooks Baldwin stepped to the plate with a runner at third and two outs. Baldwin jumped on the first pitch he saw and blasted a go-ahead, two-run Home Run well over the right field wall for his 11th round-tripper in 26 games with the Knights.

The two-run advantage heading into the bottom of the tenth was enough this time around. Toledo plated their automatic runner with an RBI double.

The Mud Hens had the tying run at second base with two outs when a single into right field threatened the Knights' chance at a win. Zach DeLoach charged the baseball, fielded it on one hop, and fired a strike to home plate where Korey Lee applied the tag for the game-winning out.

Joshua Palacios hit an early two-run Home Run while Owen White pitched four shutout innings with six strikeouts to set the tone. Bryse Wilson notched the win with a pair of scoreless frames late and Peyton Pallette earned his first save with the Knights.

Charlotte leads the International League in Home Runs with 115 - that is 25 more than the next closest team. The Knights will attempt to build on this afternoon's victory in Game Three of their current six-game series. Thursday's contest in Toledo is scheduled for 7:05pm ET.







