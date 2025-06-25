Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 25 vs. Syracuse

June 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Syracuse Mets (1-0, 32-44) vs. Rochester Red Wings (0-1, 27-46)

Wednesday, June 25, 2025 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

TBA vs. RHP Derek Law (NR)

THE SUN WILL COME OUT TOMORROW: The Rochester Red Wings hosted the Syracuse Mets to open the second half of the International League season on a blazing hot Tuesday night...an eight-run eighth inning decided the back-and-forth contest, handing Syracuse its first win of the second half of the season by the score of 12-5...2B DARREN BAKER added his first homer since 2023, and CF ROBERT HASSELL III and LF ANDREW PINCKNEY each also homered in the loss...the Wings and Mets will meet again in game two of this six-game set at Innovative Field today...rehabbing Nationals RHP DEREK LAW will take the mound for the Red Wings against Syracuse RHP Jonathan Pintaro...

The Red Wings are now 2-1 in second-half openers...Rochester beat Lehigh Valley 7-6 to open the second half of 2023 (6/28), and Indianapolis 3-1 in 2024 (6/25).

DOUBLE THE FUN: The Red Wings tied their season-high (6/20) with three double plays defensively yesterday...Rochester has now turned multiple double plays in five straight games since 6/18 at Lehigh Valley, the first time that they have done so since 7/3 through 7/7 in 2013 at Buffalo and vs. Pawtucket...

Rochester ranks fifth in the International League this season with 59 double plays.

(LIPS) COMB AND GET YOUR LOVE: DH TREY LIPSCOMB legged out a lead-off triple in the second inning, as he put together a 1-for-4 game on Tuesday night, the triple was the first of his Triple-A career...the Tennessee alum is now hitting .348 (8-for-23) in the second frame this season, while knocking a triple and a homer.

DO THE HASSELL: CF ROBERT HASSELL III deposited a ball over the right field foul pole for his seventh homer of the season, as part of a 1-for-4 game...since being rejoining the Red Wings lineup on 6/18, the former San Diego Padres farmhand is hitting .455 (T-9th in IL, 10-for-22) with three homer (T-2nd), nine RBI (T-3rd), and is boasting a 1.511 OPS (4th)...

Overall, Hassell III boasts a slash line of .308/.366/.470 as a Red Wing this season, while adding 16 extra-base hits and 36 RBI.

PINCK SKIES: LF ANDREW PINCKNEY belted a solo-shot to right field last night, and now leads all current Red Wings with nine this season...he has homered in back-to-back games (6/21) for the second time 2025 (4/9 & 4/11 at SWB)...nine homers is a new career-high for the University of Alabama product, surpassing his 2024 total with Harrisburg and Rochester (8).

WAKE ME UP BEFORE YOU YO-YO: 1B YOHANDY MORALES logged a 2-for-3 day, including a single, a double, and a pair of walks in the loss...in his first 25 Triple-A games with the Wings since his debut on 5/24, the Florida native has roped eight doubles, and has cracked 18 total two-baggers between the Double-A and Triple-A levels, most among all Nationals Minor Leaguers.

BAKER STREET: 2B DARREN BAKER crushed an opposite field homer 371 feet to right field in the bottom of the fifth inning on Tuesday night, his first of the year, and his first homer since 8/2/2023 at Scranton/WB...the homer was part of a 2-for-3 ballgame, where Baker also logged a sacrifice fly and a single...the California alum's round-tripper was the second opposite field home run of his professional career (7/12/2022 w/HBG), and first at the Triple-A level...Baker is hitting .354 (56-for-158) in his career against Syracuse, adding eight doubles, a pair of triples, a homer, and 24 RBI.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY... 2009: On June 25, 2009, the Wings stormed back to beat the Columbus Clippers 8-7 on a walk-off single by LF TOMMY WATKINS ...down two runs headed into the bottom of the ninth, DH JUSTIN HUBER and 3B DANNY VALENCIA hit back-to-back homers to lead off the inning and tie the game...Huber ended the game with two homers as a part of a 3-for-5 day, and Watkins' single wrapped up a 3-for-6 game.







