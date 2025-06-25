June 25 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers

June 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (39-36) vs. COLUMBUS CLIPPERS (35-38)

Wednesday, June 25 - 12:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Jake Woodford (3-3, 4.55) vs. RHP Austin Peterson (0-0, 6.00)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the second of a six-game series against the Columbus Clippers in their second series meeting this season today...right-hander Jake Woodford will make his fourth outing for the I-Cubs and his third start...right-hander Austin Peterson will make his third start of the season for Columbus.

ROUGH START: The Iowa Cubs dropped the first game of the series last night by a 12-0 score...the Clippers scored four runs in the fourth inning, two runs in the eighth and six in the ninth... Jordan Wicks made the start and allowed one run in 3.0 innings with six strikeouts... Brooks Kriske tossed 2.0 scoreless innings with three strikeouts... Christian Franklin had the lone multi-hit game as he went 2-for-3...the loss was the tied for largest deficit of the year, following a 14-2 loss to Louisville on June 14.

THIS IS GRAND: Saturday night, Carlos Pérez hit his 14th home run of the season and his sixth career grand slam...Pérez has hit three of the four grand slams by Iowa this season, on June 5 at Omaha and April 8 at Toledo...Carlos has eight home runs in his last 20 games dating back to May 30, which is the most in the International League in that span...he ranks among IL leaders in home runs (T-4th, 14) and extra-base hits (T-7th, 29).

BLANKED: Last night Iowa was shutout for the second straight game and fourth time this season...Iowa has not scored a run in 21.0 innings...it marks the first time Iowa has been shutout in consecutive games since April 27-28, 2024 at Buffalo.

R. MARTIN: Reliever Riley Martin picked up his third save of the season last Sunday...Martin has not allowed an earned run in his last 18 appearances (25.0 IP) since April 18...among pitchers who have thrown at least 30.0 innings in the International League this season, Riley's 1.16 ERA ranks second.

VS. COLUMBUS: This marks the second series Iowa and Columbus have played this season, with the first coming at Columbus on May 20-25...the two teams split the series with the I-Cubs outscoring the Clippers 34-32.

WELCOME BACK TRI: Infielder James Triantos played his first game back with Iowa since May 24...James had a spell on the injured list and played eight games with Advanced-A South Bend on rehab assignment and batted .273 (9-for-33) with four doubles.

LONG-TERM DAMAGE: Friday night, Cubs No. 12 prospect Jonathon Long had his second four-hit game of the season...the first time came against Buffalo on April 30...Friday also marked Long's 25th multi-hit game of the season who leads the team, just one ahead of Cubs No. 3 prospect Moises Ballesteros with 24.

THE BIG O: Owen Caissie went 4-for-4 with a double Tuesday night which marked his third four-hit game of his career and first since Sept. 15, 2024 vs. Louisville...Caissie snapped his on-base streak at 19 games on Friday, which is the second-longest such streak by an I-Cub this season, trailing Moises Ballesteros who reached in 23 straight from April 11-May 8...during the stretch, Owen hit .368 (25-for-68) with 13 runs, eight doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI.

BALLY, BALLY: Catcher Moises Ballesteros tallied another multi-hit game Thursday night and now has six multi-hit efforts in his last 16 games...during the month of June, Bally is batting .310 (22-for-71) with seven doubles, three home runs, 17 RBI and eight walks...the 17 June RBI are tied for fifth in the International League.

BLINK AND YOU'LL MISS IT: On June 15, Iowa and Louisville played an hour and 55 minute game, which marked the fastest game in Des Moines since the I-Cubs and New Orleans played an hour and 50 minute game on May 7, 2012.

ONE-NIL: On Sunday at Nashville, Iowa fell 1-0 which marked the fifth 1-0 game of the season for the I-Cubs and first since game one a doubleheader on June 4 in which Iowa beat Omaha...during the 2024 season, the I-Cubs played just one 1-0 game, a win over Indianapolis on June 20.







International League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.