Early Seven-Run Flurry Sends Indians to Series-Opening Win

June 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians scored seven runs in the first two innings, carrying them to a 9-1 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers in Tuesday night's series opener at Victory Field.

The Indians (43-32, 1-0) took a 3-0 lead three batters into the bottom of the first inning. Ronny Simon and Billy Cook kicked off the game with back-to-back singles and Nick Solak launched a three-run home run in the following at-bat.

The offensive onslaught continued in the second frame, with the Indians bringing home four more runs on four consecutive hits. Brett Sullivan and Alika Williams posted consecutive base hits, Simon doubled home Sullivan for a 4-0 advantage and Cook launched his first homer of the season, a three-run blast, for a 7-0 lead.

Indy tacked on insurance runs in the sixth and seventh innings, extending the unanswered run to 9-0. Jack Suwinski drove home Cook in the sixth frame with an RBI double and Brett Sullivan scored on a wild pitch in the seventh.

The Storm Chasers (31-44, 0-1) scored their lone run of the game on a solo homer by Michael Massey in the top of the eighth inning.

LHP Hunter Barco (W, 2-1) earned his second win of the season, tossing a career-high 6.0 shutout innings with six strikeouts. RHP Thomas Hatch (L, 3-5) allowed seven earned runs across 2.0 innings, taking his fifth loss of the campaign.

This week's six-game series between Indianapolis and Omaha continues Wednesday afternoon at 1:35 PM. Indy is yet to name a starter and RHP Chandler Champlain (2-4, 8.75) is set to take the mound for the Storm Chasers.







International League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.