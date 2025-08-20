Ninth-Inning Rally Surges Indians over Syracuse

Published on August 19, 2025 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Mike Jarvis tied the game with a RBI single and Nick Yorke punched a go-ahead single to center field in the ninth inning as the Indianapolis Indians defeated the Syracuse Mets, 6-5, at NBT Bank Stadium on Tuesday night.

Trailing, 5-3, Alika Williams led off the ninth inning with a single and Brett Sullivan reached on a fielding error. After Jase Bowen struck out for the first out, the pair executed a double steal to put the tying run in scoring position. Tsung-Che Cheng cut the deficit to one with a run-scoring groundout before Jarvis laced a ball to left field for a 5-5 game. Jarvis stole second base, the Indians (28-18, 70-50) third steal of the inning, and Yorke followed with a single to give them the winning run.

Jared Young put the Mets (31-15, 69-48) on the board first with a RBI bunt single in the first inning. Cheng doubled home Bowen in the third frame to tie the game, 1-1.

Another double from Cheng gave Indy a 3-1 lead in the seventh inning, bringing home Sullivan and Bowen. Luisangel Acuña led the charge in a Syracuse comeback, doubling home a run and coming around to score with a steal of third base and throwing error by Rafael Flores.

With the game knotted, 3-3, a two-run home run from Joey Meneses in the bottom of the eighth inning gave the Mets a 5-3 lead. The Indians then mounted their comeback against Chris Devenski (L, 0-3).

Hunter Barco tossed 3.0 innings of one-run ball before bridging to the bullpen. Ryder Ryan followed with 3.0 shutout frames. Beau Burrows (W, 1-0) picked up his first win with Indianapolis, allowing one earned run in the eighth inning. Cam Sanders (S, 3) blanked Syracuse in the ninth for the win.

Cheng posted a career-high tying four RBI for the second time this season, last doing so on July 4 vs. Louisville.

Indianapolis and Syracuse continue their six-game series on Wednesday night at 6:35 PM. LHP Nick Dombkowski (1-5, 7.29) takes the mound for the Indians while LHP Brandon Waddell (2-6, 4.27) is slated for the Mets.







International League Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.