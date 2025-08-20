Mud Hens Surge Past Red Wings in Series Opener

Published on August 19, 2025 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings dropped the series opener to the Toledo Mud Hens in their second-to-last home series of the season, with the Red Wings falling 12-4. Toledo picked up 17 hits and five home runs on the night, compared to Rochester's 10 hits. CF Andrew Pinckney picked up his third three-hit game of the season, going 3-for-4 with two RBI. 3B Trey Lipscomb and 1B Yohandy Morales each added multi-hit nights at the plate.

Toledo got off to a hot start in the top of the first inning. After the first two Mud Hen hitters reached base via a walk and base hit to put runners on the corners, 3B Jace Jung sent a fly ball to short left field, which was misplayed by the Red Wings. The error allowed one run to score and put runners back on the corners. 2B Max Anderson extended the lead with a base knock into center field, giving Toledo a 2-0 lead after the top of the first frame.

The Red Wings struck back in the bottom of the first. DH Nick Schnell walked to get the Rochester offense started, and moved to third on a Yohandy Morales single into left field. Schnell came home to score in the next at-bat, when Andrew Pinckney delivered a single into center field for his 55th RBI of the season. Rochester trailed 2-1 going into the second.

Toledo added to their lead in the top of the third. CF Akil Baddoo belted a one-out single into right field and advanced from first to third on a wild pickoff attempt during the following at-bat. RF Justyn-Henry Malloy then drove in Baddoo on a bloop single into shallow right field, giving the Mud Hens a 3-1 advantage.

Rochester came back to tie the game with two runs in the bottom of the third. The two-out rally was started with a double into the right field corner by Yohandy Morales. Andrew Pinckney brought Morales in to score with his second hit of the night, an RBI single through the right side of the infield. Pinckney stole second base during the next at-bat and scored after Trey Lipscomb sent a 104.5 MPH double into left field to knot things at 3-3.

The Mud Hens snatched back the lead in the next inning. After Toledo led off the inning with a double, LF Gage Workman launched his ninth homer of the year over the right field wall. Detroit's Triple-A affiliate held a 5-3 lead after four innings.

Toledo extended their lead in the top of the fifth inning with a string of home runs. Justyn-Henry Malloy sent a 107.3 MPH, 422-foot blast into center field for his sixth long ball of the year. After Jace Jung sent a single into center field, SS Trei Cruz lined a pitch over the right field fence to give Toledo an 8-3 lead. That lead quickly grew after 1B Eduardo Valencia made it back-to-back bombs, sneaking the ball over the right field fence and into the Rochester bullpen. The Mud Hens still weren't done, adding another run on an RBI double from DH Hao-Yu Lee. By the time Rochester recorded a third out, Toledo held a 10-3 lead.

Rochester began their attempt to close the deficit in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs, Andrew Pinckney and Trey Lipscomb hit back-to-back doubles down the right and left field lines, respectively, that brought one run home for the Red Wings. Rochester ended the fifth still trailing 10-4.

The Mud Hens added another run to their lead in the top of the seventh. After loading the bases with no one out, Justin-Henry Malloy grounded into a 5-3 double play that brought a run home. Toledo led 11-4 after the seventh.

Toledo finished the game just like they started. C Brian Serven led off the ninth inning with a home run over the center field wall, the fifth Mud Hen home run of the game. Rochester was unable to muster a response in the bottom half, giving Toledo a 12-4 victory.

RHP Riley Cornelio started the game on the mound for the Red Wings. Through 3.2 innings, the Hawaiian-born right-hander struck out three batters, while giving up eight hits, five runs (4 earned), and one walk. RHP Seth Shuman closed out the fourth inning and started the fifth, pitching 0.2 innings with four hits, four earned runs, and a strikeout. RHP Zach Brzykcy relieved Shuman in the fifth, pitching 1.0 innings while allowing one hit, one earned run, three walks, and striking out three. The third reliever out of the Red Wing bullpen was RHP Holden Powell. The California native threw 1.2 one-hit innings, picking up three strikeouts and allowing one earned run. LHP Garrett Davila handled the eighth inning, keeping the Mud Hens off the board and racking up two strikeouts. RHP Ryan Loutos closed out the game for Rochester in the ninth, allowing two hits and one run.

CF Andrew Pinckney is Tuesday night's Player of the Game. The Alabama product went 3-for-4 at the plate with two singles and a double. Pinckney also scored two runs and brought in two RBI. The former fourth-round pick's third three-hit game of the season extended his season hit total to 96 hits, the most hits in a Red Wings uniform this season.

Rochester will continue their series with Toledo on Wednesday evening, playing as the Rochester White Hots as part of their highly anticipated White Hots night. LHP Andrew Alvarez is scheduled to start on the mound for the Red Wings. First pitch is set for 6:45 PM.







International League Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.