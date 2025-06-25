Mateo Homers to Start MLB Rehab
June 25, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (2-0 | 32-43) defeated the Gwinnett Stripers (0-2 | 29-48), 5-2, on Wednesday night at Harbor Park. The Tides begin the Second Half of the International League Season with two straight wins and have won four of their previous five games.
All five runs for the Tides scored in the third inning. It started with Jorge Mateo, who blasted a two-run homer. It was his second at bat of the start of his MLB Rehab and finished 1-for-3. Vimael Machín knocked a two-run double down the left field line to double the Tides score and Emmanuel Rivera capped the inning with an RBI single.
After throwing a combined one-hitter the night before, the Tides staff was strong again tonight. Roansy Contreras earned the win after allowing one run in five innings. Matt Bowman followed with 2.0 scoreless innings, Grant Wolfram pitched a scoreless eighth inning, and Yaramil Hiraldo shutting the door in the ninth for a 5-2 victory.
It will be a quick turnaround for the two teams, with first pitch tomorrow at 12:05 pm. The Tides have not announced a starter, while RHP Jackson Stephens (2-0, 3.91) is the probable for Gwinnett.
International League Stories from June 25, 2025
- Redbirds Best Bulls 3-2 - Durham Bulls
- Stripers Done in by Five-Run Third in 5-2 Loss to Tides - Gwinnett Stripers
- Redbirds Snag Win Late on Eighth-Inning Baker Double - Memphis Redbirds
- Mateo Homers to Start MLB Rehab - Norfolk Tides
- Storm Chasers Rally Late in 7-5 Win against the Indians - Omaha Storm Chasers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 25, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Offense Stifled by Lehigh Valley - Buffalo Bisons
- Indians Fall to Storm Chasers in Rainy 10 Innings - Indianapolis Indians
- 'Pigs Pitching Stifles Buffalo Bats for Second Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- I-Cubs Drop Fifth Straight in Heartbreak Fashion 8-7 - Iowa Cubs
- Another Slam for Kayfus Leads to Another Win - Columbus Clippers
- Sounds Edge Jumbo Shrimp, 7-6 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Baldwin and DeLoach's 10th Inning Heroics Net Knights Exciting Win - Charlotte Knights
- Wings Fall Short against Syracuse Wednesday Afternoon - Rochester Red Wings
- Hot Bats Lead Syracuse to 5-1 Win over Rochester on Steamy Wednesday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Mud Hens Rally Late But Fall Short to Knights in Extra Innings - Toledo Mud Hens
- Unlucky 13: Saints and Bats Washed out Due to Rain, Doubleheader on Saturday - St. Paul Saints
- Redbirds Add Cookout to Fourth of July Celebration - Memphis Redbirds
- June 25 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 25 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Early Seven-Run Flurry Sends Indians to Series-Opening Win - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.