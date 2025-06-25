Mateo Homers to Start MLB Rehab

NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (2-0 | 32-43) defeated the Gwinnett Stripers (0-2 | 29-48), 5-2, on Wednesday night at Harbor Park. The Tides begin the Second Half of the International League Season with two straight wins and have won four of their previous five games.

All five runs for the Tides scored in the third inning. It started with Jorge Mateo, who blasted a two-run homer. It was his second at bat of the start of his MLB Rehab and finished 1-for-3. Vimael Machín knocked a two-run double down the left field line to double the Tides score and Emmanuel Rivera capped the inning with an RBI single.

After throwing a combined one-hitter the night before, the Tides staff was strong again tonight. Roansy Contreras earned the win after allowing one run in five innings. Matt Bowman followed with 2.0 scoreless innings, Grant Wolfram pitched a scoreless eighth inning, and Yaramil Hiraldo shutting the door in the ninth for a 5-2 victory.

It will be a quick turnaround for the two teams, with first pitch tomorrow at 12:05 pm. The Tides have not announced a starter, while RHP Jackson Stephens (2-0, 3.91) is the probable for Gwinnett.







