Indians Spin Sixth Shutout to Silence Storm Chasers
June 27, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Sean Sullivan, Eddy Yean, Kyle Nicolas, Tanner Rainey and Yohan Ramírez combined for the sixth Indianapolis Indians shutout of the season to defeat the Omaha Storm Chasers 2-0 on Friday night at Victory Field.
On a scheduled bullpen day, the five Indians (44-34) pitchers combined for three hits, three walks and nine strikeouts across 9.0 scoreless frames while allowing just one runner to reach scoring position. After Sullivan's 3.0-inning, five-strikeout spot start, Yean (W, 5-3) and Nicolas bridged the middle-inning gap. Rainey and Ramírez (S, 6) closed out the contest.
Meanwhile, a solo home run by Shawn Ross in the third inning and RBI single in the sixth as part of a two-hit day for Nick Solak provided the offense for Indy. Solak's performance extended his latest hitting streak to a team-high tying 14 games since June 12 (1) vs. St. Paul, while Alika Williams had his own 14-gamer snapped with an 0-for-3 showing.
Omaha (33-45) starter Stephen Nogosek (L, 1-1) surrendered Ross' home run as one of three Storm Chaser pitchers on the night.
The Indians and Storm Chasers continue their six-game series on Saturday night at 7:05 PM. RHP Bubba Chandler (2-2, 3.41) will take the mound for the Indians against RHP John Gant (1-1, 6.29).
