Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 27 vs. Syracuse

June 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Syracuse Mets (2-0, 33-44) vs. Rochester Red Wings (0-2, 27-47)

Friday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Nolan McLean (2-3, 2.68) vs. RHP Chase Solesky (3-5, 4.41)

THE SUN'LL COME OUT, TOMORROW: Yesterday's scheduled Duel of the Dishes between the Plates and the Salt Potatoes was postponed due to poor field conditions...Rochester and Syracuse will play a seven-inning doubleheader on Saturday, marking the Red Wings 10th twin bill of the year...tonight, Rochester looks to grab their first win of the second half in game three of the series hosting Syracuse...the Wings will send RHP CHASE SOLESKY to face Syracuse's RHP Nolan McLean...

The Red Wings are 0-4-5 (win-loss-split) in doubleheaders this season.

Rochester has seen 13 cancellations or postponements this year, tied for the most in a single season (2021) since at least 2004.

LET'S TRY THIS AGAIN, SHALL WE?: After dropping the second-half opener, the Red Wings looked to get back on track Wednesday afternoon against the Mets in game two, but fell by a score of 5-1...1B TREY LIPSCOMB recorded his ninth double of the year, along with an RBI, and DH ROBERT HASSELL III chipped in with a single and added a run scored.

SINCLAIR SKIES AHEAD: RHP JACK SINCLAIR turned in 2.0 full innings of scoreless relief Wednesday, allowing one hit while adding a strikeout...he has not allowed an earned run in 12 consecutive appearances dating back to 5/26, tied for the fourth-longest active streak in the International League and is the longest by a Red Wings pitcher in 2025...since the streak began, the Florida native is one of two International League relievers not to allow an earned run while logging at least 10 innings pitched (Grant Wolfram, NOR)...

The last Rochester pitcher to log 13 consecutive appearances without allowing an earned run with the Red Wings was Alan Busenitz in 2018 (4/12-6/10).

The righty's 31 appearances are tied for the most among Minor League relievers.

READING THE SAENZ: Southpaw DUSTIN SAENZ made his Triple-A debut on the mound Wednesday afternoon, logging 3.0 scoreless innings on two hits with walking one while retiring the final five batters he faced...in the month of June between Rochester and Double-A Harrisburg, he has not allowed a run in six of seven appearances while posting a 2.03 ERA (3 ER/13.1 IP) and holding opponents to a .217 batting average against (10-for-46)...

Saenz is the 33rd pitcher and 54th player overall to suit up for the Red Wings in 2025.

RAKE, TREY, RAKE: 1B TREY LIPSCOMB went 1-for-4 at the plate Wednesday, with a double and an RBI...the Tennessee native's latest two-bagger moves him into a tie for second-most on the team with nine...Lipscomb has hit safely over his past five games dating back to 6/19 at Lehigh Valley, and throughout that span, he has recorded nine total hits (.391 AVG) and five XBH (3B, 4 2B) with an OPS of 1.043.

CLUFF HIM IF YOU CAN: SS JACKSON CLUFF finished 1-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases in the loss Wednesday afternoon...by swiping two bags, the BYU product now has 33 in his Red Wings career, surpassing Jack Dunn (2022-24, 31) for third-most in the Nationals era (since 2021)...among Rochester baserunners with at least 15 steals since at least 2004, the Colorado native's .943 stolen base percentage leads the way, and ranks fourth-best in the International League since the beginning of the 2024 season.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2024: A year ago today, Rochester swept a home doubleheader versus the Indianapolis Indians, taking game one 4-3 and game two 5-4, both by way of walk offs...in the first game, the Wings won in extra innings as ALEX CALL belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth...in game two, current Los Angeles Angels farmhard CARTER KIEBOOM went 3-for-3 with an RBI, including the game-winning single that capped off a four-run seventh inning by Rochester...

The Red Wings swept four of their ten doubleheaders in 2024, while not being swept once.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2018: On this day in 2018, Rochester Red Wings catcher WILLIANS ASTUDILLO was named to the International League mid-season All-Star Team...Astudillo became the first Rochester catcher honored since 2007, boasting a .295 average with seven home runs, 12 doubles, and 25 RBI in just 48 games...the Venezuela native also matched his career stolen base total with six swipes and delivered two game-winning ninth-inning homers earlier in the season...it was his third career mid-season All-Star selection of his professional career (South Atlantic League in '14, Southern League in '16).







International League Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.