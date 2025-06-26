Red Wings, Mets Postponed Thursday
June 26, 2025 - International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - Due to poor field conditions, today's game between the Rochester Red Wings and the Syracuse Mets at Innovative Field has been postponed. The two teams will play a seven-inning doubleheader at Innovative Field on Saturday, June 28. Game one's first pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. Fans with tickets for Saturday's contest will be admitted for both games of the doubleheader.
Tonight's PLATES KOOZIE giveaway presented by Genesee Brewing, and the DUEL OF THE DISHES will both be rescheduled for Sunday, June 29, with first pitch set for 1:05 pm. Bruce the Bat Dog's appearance to fetch bats tonight will be rescheduled for a later date.
Fans can exchange their tickets from today's game for any future home game during the 2025 regular season. Ticket exchanges must be made in person at the Innovative Field Ticket Office.
Tickets for the remaining 2025 home games can be purchased HERE or by calling 423-WING.
