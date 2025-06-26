Pérez Belts Two Homers, Romero Fans Eight in Sixth Straight Loss

June 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs fell once again to the Columbus Clippers 6-5 in their sixth straight loss, third straight to the Clippers as Carlos Pérez crushed two homers in the game and Tommy Romero fanned eight batters.

In the third game of the six-game series, the Clippers scored the first three runs of the game off a single, double and a homer for a 3-0 lead. Iowa answered back with the lone run from Carlos Pérez, who ripped his 15th homer of the season and the deficit was cut down to 3-1 in favor of Columbus.

After working 5.0 innings for Tommy Romero, allowed three runs on six hits and struck out a season-high eight batters. Moises Ballesteros hit a sac fly and plated Hayden Cantrelle for a 3-2 deficit. Then, Pérez ripped his second homer of the game for a two-run home run as he gave the I-Cubs the 4-3 lead.

But, Columbus regained the lead in the top of the ninth for a 6-4 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth. Iowa scored one run as Cantrelle hit a ground out and scored Chase Strumpf for a 6-5 deficit. But, that was all they could muster as Christian Franklin struck out and lost the sixth consecutive game for Iowa.

The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Columbus Clippers on Friday, June 27 and first pitch is slated for 7:08 p.m. CT.







