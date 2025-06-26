Devers Delivers, Stephens Stellar in 6-0 Shutout of Tides

June 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







NORFOLK, Virginia - Jose Devers plated three of Gwinnett's six runs on the day, and starter Jackson Stephens spun 5.0 scoreless, one-hit innings for the win as the Stripers (1-2) shut out the Norfolk Tides (2-1) 6-0 on Thursday afternoon at Harbor Park. Gwinnett's third shutout of the year provided its first win of the second half.

Scoring Recap: The Stripers opened the game hot, loading the bases on three singles off rehabbing Baltimore Orioles lefty Cade Povich (L, 0-1) in the first. A sacrifice fly by Jonathan Ornelas and two-run single by Devers staked Gwinnett to a 3-0 lead. An inning later, Conner Capel tripled and scored on a two-out hustle double by Nacho Alvarez Jr. to make it 4-0. In the fourth, Eddy Alvarez reached on a two-base throwing error and scored on a double by Jason Delay for a 5-0 advantage. Devers capped the scoring at 6-0 with another RBI single plating Eddys Leonard in the ninth.

Key Contributors: Stephens (W, 3-0) went a season-high 5.0 innings (1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 SO) in just his second start with Gwinnett this season. Relievers Kevin Herget (1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 SO), Jhancarlos Lara (1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 SO), Enoli Paredes (1.0 IP, 1 BB, 1 SO), and Wander Suero (1.0 IP, 1 BB) finished off the combined two-hitter. Devers (2-for-4, 3 RBIs), Alvarez Jr. (2-for-4, double, RBI), Ornelas (2-for-4, RBI), Delay (2-for-5, double, RBI), and Capel (2-for-3, triple, run) all had multi-hit efforts.

Noteworthy: Stephens' 5.0-inning outing was the second-longest of his Stripers career, trailing only a 6.0-inning start at Memphis in his Gwinnett debut on April 7, 2022. Stephens has not allowed a run over 9.0 innings (1 H, 3 BB, 12 SO) in his two starts this year. Devers turned in his third three-RBI game of the season. Suero extended his scoreless innings streak to 15.0 innings over his last 15 outings. Gwinnett is now 12-9 in day games this year.

Next Game (Friday, June 27): Gwinnett Stripers at Norfolk Tides, 6:35 p.m. at Harbor Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, July 1): Gwinnett Stripers vs. St. Paul Saints, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The first 500 fans to the ballpark can collect a Stripers Patriotic T-Shirt courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling (size XL only). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.







International League Stories from June 26, 2025

