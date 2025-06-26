SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 26, 2025

June 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox (0-2, 41-35) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (2-0, 40-34)

June 26, 2025 | Game 75 | Home Game 37 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

LH Kyle Harrison (1-0, 3.46) vs. RH Carlos Carrasco (0-2, 5.74)

Harrison: Making first start for Worcester after 6/15 trade from SF (Devers to Giants for four players)

Carrasco: Allowed 3 R (2 ER) on 4 H over 4.1 IP in 6/20 Loss @ LOU with 2 & & 3 BB (5-1 Bats)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA (June 25, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders blanked the Worcester Red Sox 4-0 Wednesday night at PNC Field for their eighth shutout of the year. After a two-hour rain delay, Yankees #10 Prospect Cam Schlittler worked a quality start, pacing the RailRiders to their fourth win in a row.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plated two runs in the home half of the frame off Worcester starter Robert Stock. After Jorbit Vivas walked and Everson Pereira singled, T.J. Rumfield doubled to give the RailRiders a 2-0 edge.

The RailRiders extended the lead in the bottom of the seventh. Jose Rojas doubled to open the frame and crossed on an Ismael Munguia single to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 3-0 cushion.

SWB added an insurance run in the eighth. After Rumfield singled and CJ Alexander walked, Rojas roped a single to center to score pinch runner Andrew Velazquez, giving the RailRiders a four-run advantage.

Schlittler (2-1) tossed six scoreless innings, allowing two hits while matching his career high of nine strikeouts in the victory. After a scoreless seventh by Reyzelman, Geoff Hartlieb pitched two innings to earn his second save of the season. Stock (4-3) took the loss.

HOME COOKING- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opens the second half with 15 home games out of 18 on the schedule prior to the MLB All-Star Break on July 14. Wednesday's win was the eighth straight at PNC Field and bumped the club's home record to 21-15 thus far this year. In 2024, SWB's 89-win club never won more than five straight at home at any point.

NOT QUITE NO, NO NANETTE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues its second series of the year against Worcester. The RailRiders and WooSox split their late May set with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre taking game one, falling in the next two, winning back-to-back games on May 30 and 31 and losing the series finale to start June. Since 2021, the RailRiders lead the all-time series 52-45 and have gone 29-21 at PNC Field.

VETERAN PRESENCE- Carlos Carrasco makes his sixth appearance and fifth start for the RailRiders in game three of the set. The 38-year-old has not faced Worcester in his career but did square off against Pawtucket six times, but not since April 30, 2013, at McCoy Stadium.

MILESTONE MARKER- Wednesday's game was the 2,500th regular season game for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since becoming a Yankees affiliate for the 2007 season. SWB holds a .560 winning percentage since 2007, winning 1,400 games and falling in 1,100. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre went 1,305-1,268 during the Phillies-affiliated era from 1989 to 2006.

FIRST QS- Cam Schlittler's effort on Wednesday was his first Triple-A quality start, having worked 5.0, 5.1 and 5.0 innings in each of his first three appearances this season after going an inning and two-thirds in his lone 2024 start for the RailRiders. His nine-strikeout performance was his second straight and the seventh of his career.

RBI GUY- Jose Rojas has added four runs batted in to his team-best total so far this series, bringing him to 52 over 62 games this season. Rojas drove in 57 in 67 games for the RailRiders last season before opting out in mid-July. Ben Seymour of Durham leads the International League with 65 driven in. Rojas is third and only three behind Otto Kemp.

ELLIS ACTIVATED- Duke Ellis was activated from the 7-Day Injured List on Tuesday. The outfielder appeared in 15 games before being placed on the injured list on April 18. Ellis was hitting .172 at the time of the injury.

MORE LIKE IT- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 15-6 in June after having gone 1-2 in March, 13-12 in April and 11-14 last month. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's best month in 2024 featured 16 wins, though the club won 16 times in three different months en route to their stellar finish.

HEADRICK SHELVED- Brent Headrick was placed on the 7-Day Injured List prior to Wednesday's game. The southpaw has gone 2-1 with a 4.40 ERA over 11 relief appearances for the RailRiders this season and sports a 4.73 ERA for the Yankees over 11 games without a decision.

ONE UP- The RailRiders are now 9-12 in one run games. Each of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's last four wins have all been by one run.

SEASON FIRST- The RailRiders comeback on Saturday night was their first win of the season when trailing after seven and after eight innings this season. The club is now 1-22 in 2025 when losing heading into the ninth.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York beat Cincinnati 7-1 in their series finale. Jazz Chisholm, Jr. homered and Max Fried stuck out seven over seven in his tenth win of the year... Somerset lost 9-3 to Erie. Omar Martinez and Spencer Jones both hit home runs, but Carlos Lagrange walked eight and took the loss... Hudson Valley toppled Wilmington 10-3 on the strength of a 12-hit day and runs batted in from six different players... Tampa fell 3-1 to Ft. Myers. Gage Ziehl worked eight innings in the loss.







