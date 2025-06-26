Stripers Celebrate Independence Day with Two Fireworks Shows

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers are celebrating Independence Day week with a bang at Coolray Field. Two Fireworks Shows (Thursday, July 3 and Friday, July 4) and a bobblehead giveaway honoring former President Jimmy Carter (Saturday, July 5) highlight an exciting six-game series against the St. Paul Saints (Triple-A, Minnesota Twins) from July 1-6.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, July 1 (7:05 p.m. vs. St. Paul)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

T-Shirt Tuesday (presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling): The first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a Stripers Patriotic T-Shirt (size XL only).

Wednesday, July 2 (7:05 p.m. vs. St. Paul)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Wet Nose Wednesday: Bring your four-legged Stripers fan to the ballpark! Dogs will receive free admission with a paid owner on The Bank. Doggy Bag Pack: For just $20, fans can receive one ticket to The Bank for the game, savor a delicious hot dog and score a Stripers branded chew toy for your dog.

Thursday, July 3 (7:05 p.m. vs. St. Paul)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Independence Day Kickoff Fireworks Show: We're starting off Independence Day weekend early with a special fireworks show following the conclusion of the game (weather permitting). Throwback Thursday: Every Thursday night this season, enjoy $2 hot dogs and Michelob Ultras!

Friday, July 4 (7:05 p.m. vs. St. Paul)

Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

Red, White, & BOOM Independence Day Extravaganza: The Stripers are home for the biggest night of the summer. Celebrate Independence Day with a thrilling night at the ballpark. Fireworks Friday: After the game, you can enjoy the largest July 4 fireworks show in Gwinnett County (weather permitting). Fourth of July Hat Pack: Upgrade your ticket to receive an exclusive red, white, and blue Independence Day Stripers hat. Fourth of July Picnic Pack: Upgrade your ticket to take part in a two-hour picnic buffet featuring favorites such as hot dogs, hamburgers and more.

Saturday, July 5 (7:05 vs. St. Paul)

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

President Jimmy Carter Bobblehead Giveaway (in partnership with The Carter Center): The Stripers are honoring the 39th President of the United States, Georgia's own Jimmy Carter, with this one-of-a-kind bobblehead. It is available to the first 2,000 fans at the ballpark. Hot Dog Promo: Get 'em while they're hot. The first 500 kids (aged 12 and under) will receive a FREE hot dog. Soundcheck Saturday: Enjoy a live performance from the Owl Creek Band starting from the time gates open until 6:15 p.m. at The Cove.

Sunday, July 6 (1:05 p.m. vs. St. Paul)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

Sunday Funday (presented by COUNTRY Financial): A special matinee game for families, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting).

