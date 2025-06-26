June 26 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers

June 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (39-37) vs. COLUMBUS CLIPPERS (36-38)

Thursday, June 26 - 6:38 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Tommy Romero (0-2, 8.72) vs. RHP Vince Velasquez (4-2, 3.08)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the third game of the six-game series against the Columbus Clippers...right-hander Tommy Romero will make his sixth start for Iowa...right-hander Vince Velasquez takes the mound for the 13th time this season for Columbus.

FIVE TOO MANY: The Iowa Cubs dropped their fifth consecutive game and their second straight to Columbus with an 8-7 score last night...right-hander Jake Woodford earned his first quality start of the season as he worked 6.0 innings, allowed three runs on five hits and struck out seven... Owen Caissie and James Triantos belted solo shots in the game...it marked the 12th homer for Caissie and the first of the season for Triantos... Carlos Pérez continued his dominance with his sixth straight game with at least a hit and marked his 15th double of the season... Kevin

Alcántara earned his third three-hit game of the season.

THIS IS GRAND: Saturday night (6/21), Carlos Pérez hit his 14th home run of the season and his sixth career grand slam...Pérez has hit three of the four grand slams by Iowa this season, on June 5 at Omaha and April 8 at Toledo...Carlos has eight home runs in his last 21 games dating back to May 30, which is the most in the International League in that span...he ranks among IL leaders in home runs (T-4th, 14) and extra-base hits (T-5th, 30).

BLANKED: Tuesday night Iowa was shutout for the second straight game and fourth time this season...it marked the first time Iowa has been shutout in consecutive games since April 27-28, 2024 at Buffalo.

R. MARTIN: Reliever Riley Martin picked up his third save of the season last Sunday...Martin has not allowed an earned run in his last 18 appearances (25.0 IP) since April 18...among pitchers who have thrown at least 30.0 innings in the International League this season, Riley's 1.16 ERA ranks second.

VS. COLUMBUS:

This marks the second series Iowa and Columbus have played this season, with the first coming at Columbus on May 20-25...the two teams split the series with the I-Cubs outscoring the Clippers 34-32.

WELCOME BACK TRI: Infielder James Triantos hit his first career home run with the I-Cubs in last night's loss...it marked his first home run since June 27, 2024 at Birmingham...Triantos has played in two games with Iowa since returning from a rehab assignment with Advanced-A South Bend where he batted .273 (9-for-33) in eight games.

WALK IT OUT: Last night, Owen Caissie drew four walks and also homered...the four walks marked a career high and were the most by an I-Cub since Miles Mastrobuoni also had four on May 7, 2023 at Columbus...it is also tied for the most walks in a game by any player in the International League.

BALLY, BALLY: Catcher Moises Ballesteros tallied another multi-hit game Thursday night and now has six multi-hit efforts in his last 16 games...during the month of June, Bally is batting .303 (23-for-76) with seven doubles, three home runs, 18 RBI and eight walks...the 18 June RBI are tied for fifth in the International League.

BLINK AND YOU'LL MISS IT: On June 15, Iowa and Louisville played an hour and 55 minute game, which marked the fastest game in Des Moines since the I-Cubs and New Orleans played an hour and 50 minute game on May 7, 2012.

ONE-NIL: On Sunday at Nashville, Iowa fell 1-0 which marked the fifth 1-0 game of the season for the I-Cubs and first since game one a doubleheader on June 4 in which Iowa beat Omaha...during the 2024 season, the I-Cubs played just one 1-0 game, a win over Indianapolis on June 20.

LONG-TERM DAMAGE: Friday night, Cubs No. 12 prospect Jonathon Long had his second four-hit game of the season...the first time came against Buffalo on April 30...Friday also marked Long's 25th multi-hit game of the season who leads the team, just one ahead of Cubs No. 3 prospect Moises Ballesteros with 24.







