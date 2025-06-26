Saints Can't Get to Bats Bullpen in 4-2 Loss

ST. PAUL, MN - Former Minnesota Twins prospect Chase Petty got the start for the Louisville Bats on Thursday night at CHS Field. The Saints were able to score a couple runs off of him, but it was the four arms that followed where the Saints couldn't get a run across as they fell 4-2 in front of 5,292.

Austin Martin, who had not played in a game for the Saints since May 6 due to a hamstring injury, was the second batter of the first inning and took the first pitch he saw and hammered it over the left field wall for his first homer of the season, making it 1-0. Martin went 2-3 with a home run, RBI, and a run scored while playing a scheduled seven innings in his first game back.

The Bats tied it up in the second with a long ball of their own as P.J. Higgins sent one over the wall in right-center, his fourth of the season. With two outs Blake Dunn doubled to right-center, Bryson Brigman walked, and Francisco Urbaez made it 2-1 with an RBI double to right-center.

Aaron Sabato continued his hot hitting since arriving at Triple-A as he helped tie the game up. With a runner at second and two outs, Sabato drilled an RBI double into the gap in left-center tying the game at two. Sabato finished the night 3-4 with two doubles and an RBI. It was the sixth time in his career that he's doubled twice in a game.

The Bats regained the lead in the seventh. With one out Brigman walked, took second on a groundout, and scored on a single from Edwin Rios giving the Bats a 3-2 lead.

In the ninth, the Bats added an insurance run. For the third consecutive inning bulk reliever Travis Adams walked the second batter of the inning with one out. After Urbaez walked, he stole second on strike three to Rios. Levi Jordan then lined an RBI single into center giving the Bats a two-run cushion.

Over the final 4.1 innings against the Bats bullpen, the Saints managed just four hits, three singles and a double while getting just two runners as far as second base.

