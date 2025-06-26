Omaha Blows out Indianapolis with Season High 17 Runs

June 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. - The Omaha Storm Chasers won a second straight against the Indianapolis Indians, with a final score of 17-2 Thursday night. Omaha's season-high 17 runs came on a season-high 19 hits and season-high 6 home runs.

The Storm Chasers jumped to a 4-0 advantage in the 1st inning after four consecutive hits. Cavan Biggio and Cam Devanney hit back-to-back singles, and MJ Melendez followed with a single of his own to plate Biggio. Joey Wiemer continued his hot streak in June, connecting on a 3-run home run, clearing the bases for the early Omaha lead.

Left-hander Rich Hill made his 5th start with Omaha on Thursday night's game. Hill struck out 2 to open the bottom of the 1st, but the Indians added a solo home run for a 4-1 score. In the 2nd, Hill threw a 1-2-3 inning with a pair of strikeouts. The left-hander kept Indianapolis to 2 runs over 6.0 innings, striking out 8 to record his 2nd quality start with the Storm Chasers and his team-high 4th win of the year.

In the 3rd, Melendez extended Omaha's lead to 5-1 with a solo home run. In the bottom half of the frame, Indianapolis shrunk the deficit to 5-2 with an RBI single. Dairon Blanco extended Omaha's lead to 7-2 in the fourth inning with a 2-run home run, scoring Peyton Wilson, who reached on a single.

Omaha took a 10-run lead in the top of the 6th with a 5-run frame, beginning when Luke Maile drew a leadoff walk. Blanco followed with a single, and Biggio hit a 3-run home run. Devanney doubled and Melendez added one of his own, scoring Devanney. Melendez advanced to third on an infield single from Wiemer, then scored on an Indianapolis throwing error for a 12-2 Omaha lead.

In the top of the 7th, Blanco was hit by a pitch and Devanney followed with a 2-run home run, Omaha's 5th of the night, tying the season high and stretching the Storm Chasers' lead to 14-2.

Ryan Hendrix took the mound in the bottom of the 7th, throwing the first of Omaha's 3 scoreless innings of relief in the contest.

In the 8th, Omaha added two more runs for a 16-2 lead. Harold Castro and Maile drew back-to-back walks, Wilson singled to move the runners, Blanco followed with an infield RBI single, and Biggio drew a bases-loaded walk to score Maile.

After Hendrix worked a scoreless 7th inning, Beck Way following in the 8th to make his 2025 Omaha debut and put up another scoreless frame.

In the top of the 9th, the Royals No. 3 prospect Carter Jensen, connected on his first Triple-A hit, an opposite field home run that stretched Omaha's lead to 17-2, what held to be the final score.

Brandon Johnson pitched a scoreless 9th inning, giving Omaha back-to-back scoreless outings from its bullpen, a stretch of 9.0 scoreless innings of relief going back to Tuesday.

While all 9 hitters in Omaha's lineup recorded a hit, the top 5 hitters in the batting order stood out. Blanco, Biggio, Devanney, Melendez and Wiemer each finished with multiple hits, multiple runs batted in and a home run. Blanco led the way with 4 hits, while Biggio drove in 4 runs. Blanco, Devanney and Melendez each scored 3, while Blanco, Melendez and Wiemer each drove in 3.

Omaha returns to action Friday against the Indians, with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. CT at Victory Field. Right-hander Kyle Wright is scheduled to pitch.







