Bulls Blast Past 'Birds 3-2

June 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - Ian Seymour won his league-best eighth game while Bob Seymour clubbed his league-leading 19th home run as the Durham Bulls edged the Memphis Redbirds 3-2 on Thursday night at the DBAP.

Seymour (W, 8-3) worked six innings of one-run ball to push the Bulls up in the series 2-1.

The Bulls (2-1) nosed ahead in the second inning when Andrew Stevenson tripled home Jamie Westbrook. Memphis (1-2) tied the game in the sixth on a single from Luken Baker, but the Bulls went right back ahead in the last of the inning on a chopper by Dom Keegan off the glove of third baseman Gavin Collins to score Westbrook.

Bob Seymour added much-needed insurance in the bottom of the eighth, driving out his 19th homer to centerfield off Chris Roycroft. Memphis scored a run in the ninth, but Garrett Acton stranded the tying run at first base when he induced a flyout to center to end the game.

How It Happened: In the third, Westbrook challenged a 3-2 pitch with two outs that was called strike three. The call was overturned, thereby not ending the inning. Andrew Stevenson then ripped a triple into the right field corner to bring Westbrook home. Stevenson wasn't in the starting lineup, but entered after Kameron Misner departed after one inning.

Leaderboard: Ian Seymour is now tied for the minor league lead with eight wins and fourth in strikeouts with 99. Bob Seymour is tied for the minors lead with 19 homers, even with three other hitters.

Career High Night: Memphis starter Curtis Taylor fanned 10 over six innings, setting a new career best. He had previously fanned eight three times, most recently in 2018.

What's Next: Logan Workman (3-3, 4.73) is scheduled to start on Friday night against Zach Plesac (0-3, 12.27) at 6:35 PM ET.







